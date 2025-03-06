Mumbai's language is Marathi, others should also understand it: RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday asserted that Marathi is the language of Mumbai and Maharashtra and anyone who lives here should learn and speak it, after a Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA pointed to comments of a RSS leader

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Thursday said that Marathi is Mumbai's language and those coming from outside and speaking other languages should also understand it, reported news agency PTI.

"Marathi is my native language and I take pride in it," Joshi said, a day after his remarks at an event in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area invited strong criticism from the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress, reported PTI.

"Marathi is Maharashtra's language and Mumbai's language. There are no two opinions about it. People speaking many languages live in harmony in Mumbai," he said, reported PTI.

"It is expected that those coming from outside and speaking other languages should also understand Marathi," Joshi said, adding his remarks at the Ghatkopar event were misconstrued, reported PTI.

"Mumbai doesn't have a single language. Each part of Mumbai has a different language. Ghatkopar area's language is Gujarati. So if you are residing in Mumbai, it is not necessary that you have to learn Marathi," Joshi had said at the Ghatkopar event on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Marathi is language of Mumbai and Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Fadnavis was speaking in the state assembly, in response to Shiv Sena (UBT) member Bhaskar Jadhav's demand that the government clarify its stand on senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi's comments that a person coming to Mumbai may not necessarily learn Marathi.

"Mumbai does not have one language. It has many languages. Certain areas have their own language. The language of Ghatkopar is Gujarati. In Girgaum, you will have fewer Hindi speakers and more Marathi speakers. So it is easy that any individual coming to Mumbai may not necessarily learn Marathi," Joshi had said.

As Jadhav sought the government's response on it in the assembly, Fadnavis said, "I haven't heard what Bhaiyyaji said, but the language of Mumbai and Maharashtra is Marathi."

"Everyone should learn Marathi and should speak the language," he said.

The CM said his government respects other languages as well.

"If you love and respect your own language, you do the same to other languages. I am sure Bhaiyyaji will agree with me," Fadnavis said.

