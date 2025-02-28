Raj Thackeray said that a book exhibition was inaugurated by renowned screenwriter Javed Akhtar and legendary singer Asha Bhosle at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ground in Mumbai

Raj Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article Marathi language continues to flourish and inspire generations: Raj Thackeray x 00:00

On the occasion of Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday said that the Marathi language, which has withstood various challenges, continues to flourish and inspire generations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray took to social media to express his views on the significance of the Marathi language and its enduring literary legacy on the occasion of Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din.

आज मराठी भाषा गौरव दिनाचं औचित्य साधत मुंबईतील छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज मैदानावर पुस्तक प्रदर्शनाचं उदघाट्न ज्येष्ठ पटकथा लेखक जावेद अख्तर आणि ज्येष्ठ गायिका आशा भोसले यांच्या हस्ते झालं आणि त्यानंतर महाराष्ट्रातील मान्यवरांनी अप्रतिम कविता सादर केल्या.



गेली काही वर्ष मराठी… — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) February 27, 2025

He said that a book exhibition was inaugurated by renowned screenwriter Javed Akhtar and legendary singer Asha Bhosle at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ground in Mumbai.

In a post on X, Raj Thackeray addressed the prevailing negativity surrounding the Marathi language in media and social platforms. He emphasized that, despite the ongoing attempts to portray Marathi as a language of discord, the event reaffirmed its position as a language of immense creativity and literary brilliance.

He said that Marathi, which has withstood various challenges, continues to flourish and inspire generations.

In the post on X, Raj Thackeray said that Marathi was, is, and will remain a language of creativity, and such events are instrumental in reinstating its prominence.

"Today, on the occasion of Marathi Language Pride Day, a book exhibition was inaugurated at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ground in Mumbai by the hands of veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar and veteran singer Asha Bhosle, followed by remarkable poetry recitations by eminent personalities from Maharashtra," Raj Thackeray said in a post on X.

"For the past few years, barring a few exceptions, all media claiming to be the mouthpieces of the Marathi people, along with the double-edged sword of social media that has come into everyone’s hands, have spread a mire of hatred and created a situation where it seemed that Marathi was merely a language for nitpicking; yet, it has once again become evident that Marathi was, is, and will remain a language of creativity—this is a matter of joy for us, and that is precisely why this event was organized. If the young Marathi generation draws even a little inspiration from this, I would say that the efforts of my party have been worthwhile," he added.

Raj Thackeray also highlighted veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar’s admiration for the Marathi language. He metaphorically compared the impact of Marathi literature on Javed Akhtar to a goldsmith piercing ears—signifying the deep impression that Marathi literature left on the writer.

"It is said that a goldsmith pierces the ears, and thus, our Marathi language and its literature make even a talented writer like Javed Akhtar Saheb feel somewhere that if only this were my mother tongue, and through that, inspire him to deliver an ear-piercing speech for the Marathi people—this encapsulates everything," Raj Thackeray said.