In response to banners outside Shiv Sena Bhavan urging unity between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, Mumbai’s dabbawalas have echoed the sentiment, calling for the leaders to join forces in the upcoming BMC elections to safeguard Marathi identity.

Mumbai witnessed an unusual sight today as banners urging Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray to come together were displayed outside the Shiv Sena Bhavan. In response to this, Subhash Talekar, President of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association, voiced the sentiments of many Marathi workers, stressing the urgent need for unity between the two leaders.

"The two tigers must unite," Talekar stated, referring to Uddhav and Raj Thackeray. He emphasised that if Marathi votes are to remain consolidated, both leaders must at least come together in Mumbai. "Active politics has always been the domain of the Marathi people. Yet, despite this, they have continued to uphold their culture in Mumbai while focusing on their livelihoods. However, some political parties are deliberately attempting to reduce the Marathi demographic in the city and erode their cultural identity," he remarked.

According to Talekar, these forces are openly proclaiming that the number of 'tigers' (symbolising the Marathi people) in Mumbai is diminishing while the number of 'lions' (representing non-Maharashtrians) is on the rise. "The Marathi population in Mumbai has already dwindled to just 24%. These elements are constantly devising ways to further reduce this percentage. One such move was to prevent Marathi families from purchasing homes in new buildings, citing their dietary habits as an excuse. The reasoning given was that Marathi people consume fish and meat, and hence, they were denied housing. It is appalling that in Maharashtra, and more so in its capital, Marathi people are being refused homes. And who are the ones imposing these restrictions? Outsiders!" Talekar exclaimed.

He further questioned whether non-Maharashtrians would now dictate what the Marathi people should or should not eat. "This is a time for unity. Marathi people must come together and fight this discrimination," he urged.

Both Shiv Sena and MNS have consistently fought for the rights of Marathi people, but their strength has been divided. "Because of this split, their representatives are unable to win elections in sufficient numbers. If this situation is to change, and if opposing forces are to be countered, then Shiv Sena and MNS must unite. Together, they should contest the upcoming Mumbai municipal elections, ensuring that Marathi votes do not get divided. This would lead to more Marathi representatives being elected," Talekar explained.

With the BMC elections approaching, certain political parties are keen on securing Marathi votes. As a result, their leaders have been increasing their engagement with MNS, and media reports frequently speculate about possible alliances. "These parties aim to channel Marathi votes through MNS to serve their own interests. To counter this strategy, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray must come together and contest the BMC elections as a unified force. By doing so, they can turn the tables on their opponents," he asserted.

Talekar also pointed out that both leaders had reunited during Raj Thackeray’s son’s wedding. "If they can stand together on a personal occasion, why not for the welfare of the Marathi people?" he asked.

"This is the sentiment of every Marathi person. We have simply voiced it aloud. However, in the end, the decision rests with the two brothers," he concluded.