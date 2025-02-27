Breaking News
Raj Thackeray-led MNS organises book exhibition in Mumbai on occasion of Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din

Updated on: 27 February,2025 12:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The four-day book exhibition, organised by MNS, which will continue until March 2, 2025, brings together renowned publishers from across Maharashtra, making it the largest-ever showcase of Marathi literary works

Raj Thackeray-led MNS organises book exhibition in Mumbai on occasion of Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din

Raj Thackeray. Pic/Ashish Rane/File Pic

Raj Thackeray-led MNS organises book exhibition in Mumbai on occasion of Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din
On the occasion of Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray extended his heartfelt greetings to all Marathi-speaking citizens. Taking to social media, Raj Thackeray announced the inauguration of a book exhibition at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ground in Mumbai, a celebration dedicated to the richness and heritage of Marathi literature.


The four-day book exhibition, organised by MNS, which will continue until March 2, 2025, brings together renowned publishers from across Maharashtra, making it the largest-ever showcase of Marathi literary works. 



A significant highlight of the event is the participation of distinguished personalities who will recite their favourite Marathi poems after the inauguration. The book exhibition will be broadcast live on social media platforms and news channels, allowing a wider audience to partake in the celebrations virtually.

In his appeal to the people, Raj Thackeray urged Marathi-speaking citizens, particularly those in Mumbai and surrounding areas, to visit the exhibition. He emphasised the importance of reading in nurturing linguistic and intellectual growth, reinforcing the well-known adage: “If you read, you will thrive.”

"Heartfelt greetings on Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din. On this occasion, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is organizing a grand book exhibition at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ground in Mumbai. This book exhibition will span four days, that is, until March 2, 2025. All renowned publishers from Maharashtra are bringing their books to this exhibition. This is the largest book exhibition showcasing Marathi literature," Raj Thackeray said in a post on X.

"After the inauguration of this exhibition, some distinguished personalities will recite a Marathi poem of their choice. Today’s ceremony will be broadcast live on social media and news channels. However, I request all Marathi-speaking brothers and sisters living in Mumbai and its surrounding areas to please visit this book exhibition. They say, “If you read, you will thrive,” and this is true. The more we read our language, the more enriching literature will continue to be created in it, and new ideas will keep emerging. So, do visit the book exhibition. I’m looking forward to it," he said.

