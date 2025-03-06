RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi’s statement on Mumbai and Marathi has sparked political controversy, with Congress leader Atul Londhe demanding a public apology and asking the government to clarify its stance.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have often been accused of undermining Mumbai and the Marathi language. Recently, a statement made by RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi regarding Mumbai and Marathi has sparked a political controversy. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee’s chief spokesperson, Atul Londhe, has strongly condemned Joshi’s remarks, calling them an insult to both Mumbai and the Marathi language, and has demanded a public apology from him.

Speaking on the matter, Atul Londhe stated that Mumbai, along with Maharashtra, has Marathi as its primary language. However, RSS leaders have historically shown a bias against Mumbai’s Marathi-speaking populace. He alleged that BJP governments have systematically attempted to shift key offices, institutions, and investments away from Mumbai, thereby diminishing its prominence. Now, Londhe claims, there is an attempt to impose Gujarati and other languages over Marathi, and Bhaiyyaji Joshi’s statement is reflective of this larger agenda.

“Marathi is the language of Mumbai and Maharashtra, and we take immense pride in it. Any attempt to undermine Marathi will not be tolerated,” Londhe asserted.

The controversy stems from Bhaiyyaji Joshi’s remark that Ghatkopar’s language is Gujarati. Londhe has strongly objected to this claim, stating that Ghatkopar is an integral part of Mumbai, and it has a significant Marathi-speaking population.

“How can Bhaiyyaji Joshi make such a statement when lakhs of Marathi-speaking people reside in Ghatkopar and speak Marathi?” Londhe questioned.

The Congress has demanded that the state government clarify its position on Joshi’s statement. Londhe has specifically called upon Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to publicly state whether they endorse Joshi’s views or not.

“The government must take a stand. Does Ajit Pawar agree with Bhaiyyaji Joshi’s remarks? What is Eknath Shinde’s position on this? They must answer the people of Maharashtra,” Londhe demanded.

This controversy is set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s long-standing political and linguistic debates. Maharashtra was formed on the basis of linguistic reorganization, separating it from Gujarat. Any suggestion of undermining Marathi in Mumbai is bound to spark resistance from regional parties and activists.

The Congress party has made it clear that it will not tolerate any attempt to sideline Marathi or downplay Mumbai’s Marathi identity. As political tensions rise, it remains to be seen how the RSS and BJP will respond to this growing opposition.