Ajit Pawar. File Pic

Listen to this article Pune rape incident shameful, says Ajit Pawar; asks top cop to ensure swift arrest of accused x 00:00

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said he has directed the Pune police commissioner to investigate the alleged Pune rape of a woman inside a stationary state transport bus at the Swargate depot and swiftly arrest the accused, reported news agency PTI.

A history sheeter out on bail since 2019 allegedly raped the 26-year-old woman inside the parked bus at the busy Swargate depot of the MSRTC in Pune city on Tuesday morning. The accused, Dattatraya Ramdas Gade (36), is on the run, police said.

In a statement, Pawar, who is the guardian minister of Pune district, said the incident at the Swargate bus station is "painful, infuriating, and shameful", and the accused deserves the death penalty, reported PTI.

"The incident of Pune rape at the Swargate bus station is extremely unfortunate, painful, infuriating and shameful to all in a civilized society. The crime committed by the accused is unforgivable and there can be no other punishment for him than death. I have directed the Pune police commissioner to personally look into this matter and investigate it and arrest the accused immediately," he said, reported PTI.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, has also taken this crime seriously and given necessary instructions to the police, Pawar said.

"I assure all my brothers, sisters and mothers in Maharashtra that the state government will take steps to ensure that the accused is arrested by the police as soon as possible and punished as severely as possible according to the law. Instructions have been given to the Minister of Women and Child Development and the Chairperson of the State Women's Commission to provide justice, psychological support, and all possible assistance to the victim," he said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vasant More along with other party leaders, held a protest at the Swargate bus stand where the incident happened.

Apart from this, National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of a distressing incident in which a 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a Shivshahi bus at Pune's Swargate depot, said NCD in a statement.

In response, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Director General of Police, Mumbai, seeking immediate action in the case.

Condemning the crime in the strongest terms, the Commission highlighted the grave concerns over public safety, particularly as reports indicate that the accused remains absconding.

In her letter, the NCW Chairperson has urged the police to take urgent measures like "Conduct a fair and time-bound investigation, ensuring no delays or negligence, provide medical aid, psychological counselling, and security to support the survivor's well-being, Expedite the arrest of the accused and initiate strict legal proceedings under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and Submit an action-taken report and a copy of the FIR to the Commission within three days."

The NCW will closely monitor the case and take further action as necessary.

(With inputs from PTI)