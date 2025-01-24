RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is on a four-day visit to Bhiwandi, Thane, where he will meet office-bearers, attend shakas, and participate in the Republic Day flag-hoisting ceremony.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has commenced a four-day visit to Maharashtra's Thane district, during which he is scheduled to engage with office-bearers and activists of the organisation while visiting several 'shakas' (branches), according to a functionary.

As per PTI, Bhagwat arrived in Bhiwandi on Friday, where he will be based for the duration of his visit. Vijay Vallal, the secretary of RSS’s Bhiwandi unit, informed that the visit is aimed at strengthening the organisation's activities in the Konkan region. The RSS chief will meet with local office-bearers and activists to deliberate on key organisational matters and review ongoing initiatives.

During his stay, Bhagwat will visit various shakas, which are fundamental units of the RSS, to observe their functioning and interact with members. These visits are expected to focus on promoting organisational discipline, enhancing the outreach of the RSS in the region, and addressing local issues raised by the activists.

According to PTI reports, one of the significant highlights of the visit will be Bhagwat's participation in the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. He is slated to attend a flag-hoisting ceremony at a local college in Bhiwandi, where he will also address students. His speech is anticipated to cover themes of national integration, cultural values, and the role of youth in building a self-reliant India.

The Konkan region, where Bhiwandi is located, holds strategic importance for the RSS due to its demographic diversity and cultural significance.

Stop politicising Ram Lalla: Sanjay Raut to Mohan Bhagwat

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday strongly criticised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his recent remarks, stating it was "incorrect" to claim that India gained its true independence on the day of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

According to ANI, Raut emphasised that politics should not be conducted in the name of Ram Lalla. He argued that true independence would only be achieved when such practices ceased.

"Mohan Bhagwat has said that India got independence on that day, which is wrong because Ram Lalla has been in this nation for lakhs of years. We have carried out movements for Ram Lalla earlier, and we will continue to do so. He should not do politics in the name of Ram Lalla, only then the nation will be independent in a true sense," Raut told reporters.

Raut also stated that while the consecration ceremony, or ‘Pran Pratishtha,’ of the Ram temple was indeed a proud moment for the nation, it was a collective effort involving people from all walks of life. He further said that while Bhagwat is a respected figure, he is not the architect of the Indian Constitution.

"The RSS chief is definitely a person who is respected. Lekin vo samvidhan ke nirmata nahi hai (However, he is not the architect of the Indian Constitution). He doesn’t make the law and cannot change it either. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the Ram temple was a matter of pride for the nation, with contributions from everyone," Raut remarked.

Raut's comments were in response to Bhagwat’s speech in Indore on Monday, where the RSS supremo claimed that India’s true independence, after centuries of persecution, was established on the day of the Ram temple’s ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony. Bhagwat also stated that the country’s traditions, rooted in figures like Lord Ram, Krishna, and Shiva, symbolised India’s cultural and historical continuity.

According to ANI reports, Bhagwat further criticised slogans such as “Gareebi Hatao” and ideologies like socialism, claiming they had failed to address the livelihood challenges faced by the people. He argued that the path to prosperity in India begins at the doors of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

(With inputs from Agencies)