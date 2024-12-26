The RSS chief said teachers will continue to play a very important role in the 21st century even in an era of Artificial Intelligence

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the British rulers of India distorted the country’s history to propagate the message that the local populace was unfit to govern by themselves. “In 1857, the British rulers of India realized that despite innumerable castes, sects, languages, geographical disparities and Indians fighting among themselves, they stay united till they evict foreign invaders from the country,” Bhagwat said.

He speaking at an event on the occasion of 70th foundation day of Somalwar Education Society in Nagpur on the role of teachers in 21st century. “The British rulers decided to do something that will end this trait of Indians to ensure that the British rule lasted forever. Their objective was to make Indians forget their history, ancestors and proud heritage. Towards this objective, the British, under the garb of facts, implanted several untruths in our heads,” the RSS chief said.

“The biggest lie was that most of the people in India had come from outside. One such untruth was that India was invaded by Aryans who fought Dravidians, he said. They propagated that it is not in the Indians’ blood to govern by themselves and that people here live like those staying in dharmashalas,” Bhagwat said. The RSS chief said teachers will continue to play a very important role in the 21st century even in an era of Artificial Intelligence.

