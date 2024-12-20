RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has expressed concerns over the resurgence of temple-mosque disputes and the actions of those seeking to become Hindu leaders by stirring up such issues. He advocates for unity and an inclusive society to set an example for the world.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has voiced concerns over the resurgence of temple-mosque disputes in India, suggesting that certain individuals, following the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, believe they can become "leaders of Hindus" by stirring up such issues. In a lecture titled "India – The Vishwaguru" at the Sahjeevan Vyakhyanmala lecture series in Pune on Thursday, Bhagwat stressed the importance of an inclusive society and highlighted the need for India to present a model of peaceful coexistence to the world.

Referring to the pluralistic nature of Indian society, Bhagwat pointed out that Christmas is celebrated at the Ramakrishna Mission, emphasizing that such unity is possible because "we are Hindus." He expressed that India has been living in harmony for centuries, and this spirit must continue to flourish to set an example for the world. Bhagwat strongly criticised those who, in the wake of the Ram Mandir’s construction, attempt to escalate religious tensions by raising new disputes, something he called "unacceptable."

He did not specify any particular temple-mosque dispute but indicated that such matters are continuously being stirred. "Every day a new matter is being raked up. How can this be allowed? This cannot continue," he said, underlining the importance of maintaining harmony. Bhagwat also referred to the recent rise in court petitions demanding surveys of mosques to uncover underlying temples, but refrained from naming specific cases in his address.

Furthermore, Bhagwat remarked that certain external groups, driven by rigidity, aim to restore old forms of dominance, which he said are at odds with India's current democratic setup governed by the Constitution. "Now, the country runs as per the Constitution. In this setup, people choose their representatives, who run the government. The days of hegemony are gone," he asserted.

Reflecting on India's history, Bhagwat referred to the reign of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, highlighting his rigid policies, in contrast to his descendant Bahadur Shah Zafar, who banned cow slaughter in 1857. He also mentioned the British role in deepening divides between communities, leading to the creation of Pakistan. "It was decided that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya should be given to Hindus, but the British sensed it and created a rift between the two communities. Since then, this sense of 'algavwad' (separatism) came into being," Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief also questioned why the "language of dominance" is being used in a nation where everyone identifies as Indian. He reiterated that India’s tradition allows people to follow their respective faiths, as long as they live in harmony and abide by the country's laws. "Who is a minority and who is a majority? Everyone is equal here," Bhagwat declared, reinforcing his call for unity and harmony across communities.

