RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasises the importance of humility and selflessness, warning that unchecked ego can lead to personal downfall. He also praises the work of Bharat Vikas Parishad's Viklang Kendra for helping specially-abled individuals.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasised the importance of humility and selflessness in one’s actions, warning that unchecked ego can lead a person into a metaphorical hole. Speaking at the silver jubilee celebration of Bharat Vikas Parishad's Viklang Kendra in Pune on Monday, Bhagwat urged the audience to keep ego in check in order to live a life of meaningful service to society.

According to Bhagwat, true selfless service is rooted in identifying enduring happiness and satisfaction, which in turn nurtures the willingness to help others. He pointed out that while there is a growing perception of negativity in society, there are, in fact, far more positive and noble activities taking place, often overlooked. "For every negative aspect, there are 40 times more good and noble services happening in the community," he said. He called for a collective effort to highlight these positive contributions, stressing that service is essential for fostering trust in society.

Bhagwat drew from the teachings of Ramakrishna Paramahansa to explain his point about ego. According to Ramakrishna, every individual harbours two versions of 'I': one is raw and unrefined, while the other is ripened and mature. Bhagwat urged individuals to hold on to the ripened 'I' and keep the raw 'I'—representing ego—at bay. He cautioned that leading life with unchecked ego can lead to personal downfall, as it blinds a person to the selfless pursuit of societal welfare.

The RSS chief also highlighted the significance of empowering all segments of society to ensure India’s holistic development. Bhagwat asserted that the nation’s progress does not solely depend on acts of service but on making citizens capable of contributing to its development. It is these capable citizens, he remarked, who are the driving force behind national progress.

Bhagwat praised the work of Bharat Vikas Parishad’s Viklang Kendra for assisting specially abled individuals. The Kendra provides essential aids such as modular legs, callipers, and artificial limbs to help people lead more independent lives. While the RSS has been credited for many positive initiatives in society, Bhagwat was quick to recognise the volunteers who are the true force behind these efforts.