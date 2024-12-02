Our country’s population policy, formulated either in 1998 or 2002, clearly says that the total fertility rate should not be below 2.1

Mohan Bhagwat. File Pic

Listen to this article RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat wants you to procreate more, at least 3 kids x 00:00

Expressing concern over declining population growth, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the total fertility rate in India should be at least 3, well above the fertility rate of 2.1 per cent that is considered as the population replacement rate. Speaking at the ‘Kathale Kul (clan) Sammelan’ in Nagpur, Bhagwat also highlighted the vital role of families, and warned that according to population science, if a society’s total fertility rate dips below 2.1, it could face extinction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A declining population is a serious concern. Demographic studies suggest that when a society’s total fertility rate falls below 2.1, it risks facing extinction. This decline does not necessarily require external threats; a society can gradually fade away on its own,” Bhagwat said. “Many languages and cultures have already disappeared due to this issue. Thus, it is essential to maintain a fertility rate above 2.1,” Bhagwat said, and emphasized that “kutumb” (family) is an integral part of society and every family serves as a vital building bloc.

“Our country’s population policy, formulated either in 1998 or 2002, clearly says that the total fertility rate should not be below 2.1. Now when we say 2.1, it is not feasible to have children in fraction. So when we say 2.1, this means it should be more, at least three. The (population) science says so,” Bhagwat said.

India’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR), or the average number of children a woman gives birth to in her lifetime, has declined from 2.2 to 2 while the Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (CPR) has increased from 54 per cent to 67 per cent, according to the National Family Health Survey data released in 2021. A total fertility rate of 2.1 is considered as the replacement rate, which is a crucial factor in population growth. It ensures the replacement of a woman and her partner upon death with no overall increase or decrease in numbers.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever