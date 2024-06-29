RSS chief talks about music and messages at Asha Bhosle book launch; legendary singer tells artistes to keep flame burning

Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and Mohan Bhagwat look on as Sonu Nigam washes Bhosle’s feet

Listen to this article That song belongs to everybody: Mohan Bhagwat x 00:00

The Friday morning was overcast but there were no dark clouds inside the Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagruha, the Vile Parle East venue of a book launch, where the mood was sunny and packed house excited. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat released a book called ‘Swarswamini Asha’ on the iconic singer Padma Vibhushan and Maharashtra Bhushan Asha Bhosle. The book (Rs 1200 to be in bookstores in the coming week) is a collection of 90 pieces by 90 writers, complemented by photographs capturing the essence of Asha Bhosle.

There was a galaxy of singers, artists and actors at the event. The anchor said at the start of the 3.5-hour long programme, “You will notice the usual curtain, closing and opening is not happening on this stage. This is because we are celebrating an individual, who has never hidden things, she is open, candid and courageous.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Asha and Mohan Bhagwat share a laugh at the event. Pics/Rane Ashish

Singer Sonu Nigam stated at the outset, “Today we have learning apps. When we did not have these though, we had Asha-ji and Lata-ji... teachers and the guru-shishya tradition.” He then washed Asha Bhosle’s feet in rose water.

Laden with nostalgia

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar recalled the “many sacrifices made by Asha-ji in her childhood and youth”. “Her life has been truly inspirational,” he said as Bhosle got emotional.

There were more tears from Bhosle as her brother Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar on the dais recalled their childhood, “she was eight years old; I was a little child she would cart around on her hip. I am so indebted to her... she has cared for me just like a mother, or even more so.”

Bhosle addressed the audience looking thrilled at the nostalgic nuggets and some snippets of songs she sang on the occasion. “I did not imagine that a book like this on me could ever be released. All these pictures here...,” she said, pointing to a wall full of her photographs that were taken by the late, legendary photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha. “I am not this beautiful... it was his camera skills that make me look beautiful. He was my son. I also recall visiting hugely successful, talented make-up artist Mickey Contractor and it was the first time that I was putting on make-up. In the middle of the session, I said, ‘what is all this? Remove the makeup’. Contractor said: Wait till it is done. He did something to my hair too. Then he gave me a mirror. I asked: Who is this in the mirror? I looked so beautiful I could not recognise myself.”

The audience started laughing. ‘Asha-tai’s’ message was a deep respect for the skill of different artists and the power of transformation through art. Her speech was spiked with humour and she also did some mimicry, recalling the brilliance of so many music directors, their creative genius and their quirks. In the end, Asha-tai said to all referring to artistes in any sphere, “There is a flame or torch within us, keep it burning it should not be allowed to be extinguished.”

The influence

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat then took the mike and stated, “I decided I was going to attend when I got the invite for the event. I am here because of my tremendous respect for the Mangeshkar family and my bond with them. I didn’t know what I was going to speak about then, and even now I do not know what exactly to speak about. Singing is not my subject nor my strong point.”

The crux of Bhagwat’s speech was “a song is a song”, and yet, it is “more than that”. “Some songs arouse a feeling of deshbhakti. What a song does is bring out the emotions of the artiste. The power of a song is such that it can influence people... it is not just about entertainment. Songs can also uplift society and singers are the magicians who subliminally do so through their voice, with the feeling they put into the rendition. Songs also perpetuate our traditions and culture. This is a culture which can teach us how to emerge from a crisis. When a song touches the nation’s heart and soul... when it resonates with everyone... it is not just the singer’s song, it belongs to everybody. Keep singing... never stop,” signed off Bhagwat, as a poetic and philosophical Friday morning segued into early afternoon and closed.