Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM
Baba Siddique shooters wanted to target Salman Khan, too, but failed
Borivali: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action
Investment scam: Colaba banana trader loses Rs 67 lakh after downloading app
Wondered why Tilak Bridge traffic is up? Blame it on Sion bridge
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Ayodhya Golden spire to adorn Ram Mandir as construction gathers momentum

Ayodhya: Golden spire to adorn Ram Mandir as construction gathers momentum

Updated on: 06 December,2024 11:37 AM IST  |  Ayodhya
IANS |

Top

The gold embellishment will extend approximately ten feet from the highest point of the shikhara (spire), creating a striking visual feature

Ayodhya: Golden spire to adorn Ram Mandir as construction gathers momentum

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (File Pic)

Listen to this article
Ayodhya: Golden spire to adorn Ram Mandir as construction gathers momentum
x
00:00

The construction of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is gaining momentum, with significant updates marking the journey toward its completion. The 161-foot pinnacle of the temple, a key architectural highlight, will be partially adorned with gold. 


The gold embellishment will extend approximately ten feet from the highest point of the shikhara (spire), creating a striking visual feature.


Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, shared insights on the progress, stating, "The work is advancing as planned, though we aim to further accelerate the pace. The number of workers has increased but still falls slightly short of expectations. Completing the temple by mid-March remains our top priority."


In addition to the temple, seven smaller temples, collectively known as the Sapt Mandap, are also on track for completion within the same timeframe. Misra highlighted that about 75 per cent of the stone carving work and finishing should be completed by this phase. One of the most intricate elements, the 500-foot-long carving depicting Ram Katha, has already been finished and preparations are underway for its placement.

Efforts to enhance facilities for visitors are also progressing. The Yatri Suvidha Kendra (tourist facilitation centre), power distribution sub-stations, and a sewage treatment plant are expected to be handed over to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust by January 2025.

"Our goal is to ensure these auxiliary structures are fully operational and ready to support the influx of devotees," Misra stated.

Ram Mandir is a Hindu temple which is currently in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The sanctum sanctorum and first floor were completed in January 2024, and the idol of Ramlalla, Lord Ram as a child form was consecrated on January 22, 2024.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ram mandir ayodhya culture culture news lifestyle Lifestyle news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK