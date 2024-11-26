Families in Asia Pacific (APAC), including India, are increasingly embracing intergenerational travel

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Ever thought of going on a trip with your parents and grandparents? Families in Asia Pacific (APAC), including India, are increasingly embracing intergenerational travel. From Gen Z's thirst for adventure to millennials' desire for relaxation, each generation brings its own flavour to the travel experience.

People believe that intergenerational travel fosters meaningful connections and lasting memories. According to the Gen.Voyage! report by Booking.com, more than half of Indian travellers agree that this shared experience is a valuable opportunity to reconnect with loved ones.

Trending destinations for intergenerational travel

According to the research, Ayodhya in India is the second-most trending destination for intergenerational travel among families in APAC, with Urayasu in Japan occupying the top spot.

Other trending destinations include:

Uluwatu, Bali

Murcia, Spain

Leatherhead, United Kingdom

Baku, Azerbaijan

Charlotte, USA

Nago-Torbole, Italy

Ulverston, United Kingdom

Haywards Heath, United Kingdom

Factors to consider while choosing destination

In APAC, some destinations are emerging as clear favourites among families for their blend of cultural allure, diverse activities and family-friendly amenities. As stated in the report, top considerations for Indians while choosing a destination for intergenerational travel are:

Safety and security (44%)

Affordable pricing and value for money (34%)

Family-friendly attractions and activities (31%)

Availability for family-friendly accommodations (30%)

Accessibility for all age groups (26%)

Ingredients for a memorable intergenerational trip

Intergenerational travel is an opportunity to nurture family bonds and create memories that can last a lifetime. Ensuring everyone has a great time is important for a successful trip. Some key considerations include:

For Indian families, clean and safe accommodations are paramount, ensuring everyone can relax and unwind.

Trips need to be suitable for everyone, ensuring grandparents and children alike enjoy themselves

Indians are financially savvy of their travel expenses and prioritise vacations that are value-for-money.

From adventure activities to relaxing spas, a variety of activities is crucial for different ages along with food and restaurant options nearby that cater to every palette.

