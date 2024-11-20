Over the past few years, the growing preference for watching matches and races live has given rise to sports tourism, and it is expected to be a leading travel trend in 2025

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: AFP)

Sports tourism is expected to be a leading travel trend in 2025 Sports enthusiasts are looking to replace screens with stadiums, catching events live Cricket, football, F1, hockey and tennis are some sports people are willing to travel for

Imagine being surrounded by enthusiastic sports fans, watching your favourite individual or team play live, with the sounds of cheers echoing everyone’s love for the game.

More and more Indians are seeking this thrilling experience, opting for stadiums instead of screens. Sports enthusiasts are not hesitating to travel to another city or country to engage more actively with what some people call a ‘once in a lifetime experience’ of witnessing a game live.

Why? Simply because of their love and passion for the sport and the team which has either defined their childhood or played an important role in their lives.

Harsh Jagtap, a Bangalore-based creative professional, is one such sports enthusiast. He shares, “I went to Manchester to watch the team I supported since I was 8 years old. It was the best experience of my life, watching my favourite team win the match.”

Ask him why he chose to travel to another country for something he could have easily witnessed from the comfort of his home, and he is quick to say, “The connection with your boyhood team is very different, and as a true fan and supporter since a very young age, it has always been a dream to watch my team play live in the stadium. The atmosphere is electrifying, which you don’t get sitting at home.”

Harshit Agarwal, an ardent cricket follower backs this sentiment. He says, “I watched an ODI Cricket World Cup match live in Chennai in November 2023. Watching a match at home is nothing compared to the atmosphere at a stadium. The excitement, loud cheers and just the energy make the experience amazing.”

While some fans prefer a specific sport to watch live, others don’t mind travelling for different games.

Sarah*, a Mumbai-based writer, reveals, “Last year, I had the opportunity to travel to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup, and I’ve since visited several Indian cities to attend major cricket, football and hockey events. This includes the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy and the ODI World Cup, among many others. My travels have taken me to cities like Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Dharamsala, and New Delhi, where I have had the privilege of experiencing the excitement of live sports in different parts of India.”

Sharing the experience of live sports that enthusiasts place far above the experience of watching matches on screen, she says, “I truly believe, as a fan, watching a sporting event live offers an entirely different experience that cannot be replicated on screen. The palpable energy of the crowd, the intense atmosphere in the stadium and the thrill of witnessing key moments in real time are all part of the magic. There is a unique sense of connection to the event, the players, and fellow fans that television simply cannot provide. To put it simply, watching them live is about immersing myself in the moment, and creating memories beyond what a screen can offer."

This travel trend, called sports tourism, is expected to prevail in 2025.

According to the Travel Trends 2025 Report by Skyscanner, 54 per cent of Indians between the age group of 25-34 (and 53 per cent of all Indians) plan to travel either domestically or internationally to see a sporting event next year.

Whether it's cricket, football, F1 or other global tournaments, sports tourism is hitting an all-time high, with nearly two-thirds (63 per cent) of Indians planning to soak in the experience for entertainment purposes and 59 per cent of fans wanting to travel for the excitement of live sports. For half (50 per cent) of Indian fans, a chance to see their favourite sporting celebrities in action is a motivator to witness these grand spectacles in person.

Mohit Joshi, Travel and Destinations Expert at Skyscanner, says, “Indian sports enthusiasts are gearing up for a thrilling year of travel in 2025. Travellers are leaning towards switching their couches for a seat in the stadium. We are seeing a lot of positive data in terms of sports-related travel, with people keen to support their favourite teams with fellow fans.”

Which sports are people willing to travel for?

Cricket and football are popular options among sports enthusiasts here. Formula 1 is gradually rising the ranks as its popularity grows among Indian audiences. People are also willing to travel for other sports like tennis and hockey.

Jagtap shares, “I would happily travel to watch football, tennis and chess live. I have even developed a new interest in watching F1.”

Sarah reveals, “I would be more than willing to travel for cricket, hockey, football and athletics. Each of these offers a distinct atmosphere and excitement that makes attending a live event truly special. Cricket, with its rich traditions and intense fan base, offers an unparalleled sense of community, especially during high-stakes matches like the World Cup or even the IPL. Hockey, known for its fast pace and physicality, creates an electric atmosphere in stadiums. Athletics, with the drama of individual plus team performance, is a sight best witnessed live, especially during major events like the Olympics or World Championships or CWG. Football, with its global appeal and passionate crowds, offers an intense 90 minutes that’s best experienced in person.”

Sports and tourism

While fans are travelling to other cities and countries to watch sports events, they are also planning their trips in ways that allow them to explore the destination beyond the event.

For Agarwal, this is a choice depending on the situation. He says, “I’ve done both: planned a trip to also visit tourist places in that area, and visited just for the match. It all depends on the destination, time constraints, etc.”

“While attending a live match in another city, I do try to plan my trip to explore other tourist attractions, but this largely depends on my hectic work schedule. If time allows, I enjoy making the most of the opportunity to discover the local culture, adding to the overall experience. However, my primary focus remains on the game itself, as it's the main reason for the trip,” Sarah concludes.

India is often regarded as a country of sports lovers, especially cricket. As global broadcasting, increased marketing and behind-the-scenes series and events bring other sports closer to Indian audiences, their keen interest and drive to feel closer to these games is giving rise to sports tourism.

*Name changed or only first name used

Also Read: What is sleep tourism? Decoding this wellness and travel trend