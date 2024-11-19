Winning nine out of 10 matches of the ODI World Cup 2023 was a dream run for the "Men in Blue." But that one loss in the final washed out all the milestones and stellar performances in the event for India

ODI World Cup 2023 (Pic: File Pic/X/AFP)

ODI World Cup 2023: Tearful captain, silenced crowd and a beautiful journey

The story of ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 will always have a soft corner in the heart of every Team India cricket fan. The journey, which started with a spectacular win over Australia, ended with a heartbreaking loss in the final against the 'Men in Yellow'.

The fiery openings from skipper Rohit Sharma and the big hits from Shreyas Iyer in the middle-order will be cherished whenever the talks surround India's ODI World Cup 2023 campaign.

Winning nine out of 10 matches at the ODI World Cup 2023 was a dream run for the 'Men in Blue'. But that one loss in the final washed out all the milestones and stellar performances in the event for India.

After winning all the previous matches, India fell short of laying their hands on the elusive ODI World Cup 2023 in the finals against Australia.

The morning of November 19 began with the hearts filled with pride and excitement for the Indian fans. After all the 'Men in Blue' were about to register another iconic chapter in Indian cricket history.

Having put to bat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the hosts' innings started on a high note with Rohit and his fireworks making sure that his side doesn't take a step back in the summit clash.

Later, after his departure, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul attempted to steady India's ship in the first essay of the match. Kohli and Rahul played a knock of 54 and 66 runs, respectively. Riding on their knocks, India posted a target of 241 runs for Australia.

But who knew, that a man with a moustache and a yellow jersey, would stand tall in India's path to the trophy. When everything was falling in place for India, Australia's swashbuckling opener Travis Head scored a match-winning century.

Facing 120 deliveries, the explosive left-hander garnered 137 runs laced with 15 fours and 4 sixes. Each shot that Head played on the night of November 19 shattered the hosts' hopes of claiming the title.

Shouldering him was Marnus Labuschagne who scored an unbeaten 58 runs. With Glenn Maxwell scoring the winning run, Australia secured a victory by six wickets.

On International Men's Day, India saw their favourite men in tears following the loss in the final. Seeing their skipper Rohit Sharma and pacer Mohammed Siraj in tears, the nation forcefully accepted defeat.

The scenes of Rahul expressing sorrow by being on his knees and Kohli covering his face with the cap highlighted the pain behind their efforts which went into vain.

Like 2019, the 2024 edition of the World Cup will always hurt somewhere in the corner whenever the date emerges.

The magical moments -- from Kohli's 50th century in the format to Mohammed Shami's seven-wicket haul in the semi-final clash will be remembered for a long time.