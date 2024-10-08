While vacations used to be all about exploring as many places and experiences as one could, this practice is gradually changing. People are increasingly opting to travel to certain destinations only for resting, relaxing and sleeping. Experts decode this travel trend, called sleep tourism

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Listen to this article What is sleep tourism? Decoding this wellness and travel trend x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Deviating from jam-packed itineraries, travellers are now preferring rest and relaxation This wellness and travel trend, called sleep tourism, is increasingly becoming popular However, doctors say prioritising sleep only on vacations is not sustainable over time

Gone are the days when vacations were characterised by jam-packed itineraries, leaving little to no space for tourists to rest and relax. People are now redefining travel, prioritising rejuvenation over recreation. Not only are they opting for wellness experiences like yoga and spa treatment that facilitate better sleep but also choosing accommodations with extra sleep-related facilities like sound-proof rooms, special pillows, sleep kit, etc.