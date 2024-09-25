World Tourism Day: 50 pct of India's Gen-Z say having a shared interest in travel makes their match more attractive

The study has shown that there is a 17 times increase in users mentioning ‘solo travel’ in their bios like 'Love to explore new places', 'solo traveling', 'cat mom', and 'Living the mountain life', 'A solo traveler by heart', 'wandering in search of home', and 'all the way from beach to mountains'

Ahead of World Tourism Day, Tinder has introduced the new Solo Traveler’s Guide to Tinder PassportTM, which is tailored to support Gen Z globetrotters in embracing the rising trend of solo traveling and building connections across the globe.

Travel is the number 1 interest on Tinder amongst young adults globally between the ages of 18 and 25, and a recent Tinder survey reveals that 50 per cent of Gen Z in India agree having a shared interest in travel makes their match more attractive.

On Tinder India profiles, this shows up as a 17 times increase in users mentioning ‘solo travel’ in their bios like 'Love to explore new places', 'solo traveling', 'cat mom', and 'Living the mountain life', 'A solo traveler by heart', 'wandering in search of home', and 'all the way from beach to mountains'.

As more young people, especially Gen Z and millennials, choose to embark on their own independent adventures, the guide includes useful advice from Tinder and Hosteller, Indian self-operated backpacker hostel chain, to travel smart and safe, and make global connections before and after users land. With 78 per cent of young singles in Asia Pacific expressing interest in making friends before they travel to their holiday spots, it is clear that the desire to create new bonds is becoming a key part of their globetrotting experiences. In 2024, Bangkok, Tokyo, London, Seoul, and Delhi were the top 5 cities for young singles to PassportTM to on the app.

“Traveling offers a wonderful opportunity to make new connections, and with Gen Z increasingly embracing solo travel, Tinder is here to help them kickstart their adventures. A Solo Traveler’s Guide to Tinder PassportTM offers essential tips for exploring new places, making connections, and navigating new environments with ease. There are endless possibilities with Tinder PassportTM — whether you’re looking to meet someone new, get authentic local tips, or simply immerse yourself in a different culture,” said Papri Dev, VP APAC Communications, Tinder.

Tinder has now updated PassportTM Mode to appear directly on a user’s profile, letting others know that they are looking to make friends and connections before they even set foot in your destination.

Papri Dev shares, “Using PassportTM Mode ahead of a trip is the best way to take full advantage of it — whether you’re seeking insider tips from locals or lining up exciting plans with fellow travelers, you can start building connections and setting the stage for an unforgettable adventure before you even board your flight.”

Pranav Dangi, founder & CEO, The Hosteller, says, “Solo travel is surging, driven by Gen Z and millennials seeking self-discovery and freedom. At The Hosteller, we've seen a boom in adventurers craving authentic, safe, budget-friendly experiences. Our hostels foster meaningful connections with new cultures, empowering individuals to build lifelong memories. We believe solo travel isn't just a trend, it's a transformative journey of personal growth."