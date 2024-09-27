As spiritual tourism gains prominence in India, we speak to devotees and travellers who share their experiences and travel experts who decode the factors driving this growth

Spiritual tourism has recorded a significant growth this year (File Pic/AFP)

More than 5.12 lakh pilgrims visited the Amarnath cave shrine in 2024, the highest number in the last 12 years.



Around 1.5 crore devotees visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya between January 2024, when the Pran Pratishtha took place, and April 2024. General Secretary of



Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, told ANI that more than 1 lakh people come for darshan every day.



A similar influx of visitors has also been recorded at other spiritual sites like Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Tirupati Balaji.



Why? “More Indians are seeking meaningful travel experiences that reconnect them with their spiritual roots and cultural heritage,” remarks Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO of ixigo.



This shift towards spiritual tourism in India has gained prominence this year, with devotees and travellers planning their trips for spiritual or religious purposes. A continued national focus towards the development of spiritual sites and social media has played a key role in driving this shift.



Mumbai-based designer Isha Parmar reveals, “This has become a trend now due to social media. But I have been visiting these spiritual destinations since I was a kid. We have visited many jyotirlingas and shaktipeeths. I have also been to Amarnath Yatra with family.”



“Visiting these places creates a different aura altogether. You are in a different place when you’re there, and you are a different person when you come back. That experience is very peaceful,” she expresses.



“My family is very devotional, and I have the same values. In fact, I always prefer travelling to spiritual destinations instead of other tourist places,” she adds.

Delhi resident Nilesh*, on the other hand, has developed an inclination to visit spiritual destinations recently.



“There has been so much discourse around this lately that I really wanted to visit these places. I went to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and the experience was surreal. I wasn’t a tourist anymore. I was a devotee,” he states.



Factors driving growth of spiritual tourism in India

This trend reflects a broader shift in India’s travel and tourism industry.



Bajpai states, “Spiritual tourism is witnessing remarkable growth across India, with more travellers prioritising visits to religious and cultural sites. Ayodhya has emerged as the premier tourist destination in Uttar Pradesh, surpassing Varanasi with over 11 crore visitors in just the first six months of 2024. Following the inauguration of the airport in Ayodhya in December last year, we have recorded a 35-40% increase in flight bookings during April, June, and July.”



Data from ixigo reveals that flight bookings to major spiritual destinations have recorded significant growth in the past few months. While Tirupati recorded a 155% YoY increase in flight bookings for August and September 2024, Varanasi recorded 65% growth, followed by Shirdi at 54%, Amritsar at 36% growth, Jammu (Katra) at 25%, and Gaya at 21%.



A similar trend was seen in train bookings as well. Data from ixigo Trains and ConfirmTkt reveals a 137% YoY increase in train bookings for August and September 2024 to Ayodhya, followed by Katra at 1055, Haridwar at 81%, Varanasi at 80%, Dwarka at 29%, Amritsar at 27% and Tirupati at 25%.



Sripad Vaidya, COO, ixigo Trains & ConfirmTkt, remarks, “Spiritual travel is experiencing significant growth among Indian travellers this year. We are seeing an average year-on-year increase of 65-70% in train bookings for August and September for destinations like Ayodhya, Amritsar, Varanasi, and Katra. Strong demand for train travel to cultural hotspots like Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Haridwar has surged this month, driven by improved accessibility and development due to recent budget initiatives, government policies, and infrastructure upgrades."



Data from Booking.com also reflects a growth in spiritual tourism. Based on their Travel Trends data for 2024, 30% of Indian travellers reveal that they are keen to visit a spiritual destination this year. Their search data complements this trend, with Varanasi topping the list of the most searched spiritual destinations, followed by Puri, Rishikesh, and Amritsar.



Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia, Booking.com, states, “With the ever-evolving travel landscape, Indians are increasingly seeking unique, authentic, and immersive experiences. They are prioritising their mindfulness and holistic well-being by visiting spiritual and wellness destinations to recentre their mind and disconnect from their routine. These religious and spiritual sites not only offer spiritual solace, but also opportunities for travellers to immerse in the rich local culture and heritage.”



Giresh Kulkarni, Founder, Temple Connect and International Temples Conventions & EXPO (ITCX), believes that the growth of spiritual tourism in the country is driven by a combination of factors, including increased government support, evolving traveller demographics and enhanced infrastructure.



He elaborates on these factors:

1. Government initiatives: The Indian government has launched various schemes, such as the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) and Swadesh Darshan 2.0, aimed at developing sustainable spiritual destinations. These initiatives have significantly improved infrastructure and promoted lesser-known sites, leading to enhanced accessibility and visitor experiences.

2. Economic impact: Spiritual tourism holds a 30% market share in India's travel sector and is projected to grow from approximately $60 billion in 2023 to $130 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate of about 9-10%. The sector generated over INR 1,340 billion (around $16 billion) in revenue in 2022 alone.

3. Changing demographics: There is a noticeable shift in the demographic profile of spiritual tourists. While older generations traditionally dominated this space, younger travellers, particularly Gen Z, are increasingly seeking spiritual experiences over conventional leisure activities. This trend is fuelled by social media exposure and a desire for meaningful travel experiences.

4. Post-pandemic interest: The COVID-19 pandemic has led many individuals to seek spiritual or wellness experiences as a form of healing and introspection.

5. Personalised and immersive experiences: The rise of homestays is significantly contributing to the growth of spiritual tourism in India as these offer personalised, immersive experiences that allow tourists to connect deeply with local cultures and practices. As the market continues to expand, homestays are poised to become an integral part of the spiritual travel landscape in 2024 and beyond.



Spiritual tourism push in Union Budget 2024

The Union Budget announced in July 2024 included plans for a significant push in spiritual tourism in India. The budget proposed substantial support for developing key spiritual sites, including Vishnupad Temple in Gaya and Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, aiming to transform these into world-class pilgrimage destinations. It also included comprehensive development initiatives for Rajgir and Nalanda, enhancing their appeal as tourist centres.

These initiatives, Kulkarni believes, are contributing to the growth.



“The spiritual tourism segment is expected to grow at a rate of 9-10% annually, reaching a market size of approximately $130 billion by 2032. This growth trajectory is bolstered by recent government schemes aimed at enhancing infrastructure and promoting lesser-known pilgrimage sites,” he states.

Kumar adds, “The government’s initiatives like the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD), UDAN and Swadesh Darshan schemes are also driving the growth of spiritual travel. These initiatives are facilitating better connectivity and infrastructure development in these sacred places, propelling the growth of spiritual travel.”



Which spiritual destinations are Indians travelling to?

Kulkarni reveals the most preferred destinations for spiritual tourism in India.

• Ayodhya

• Varanasi

• Amritsar (Golden Temple)

• Tirupati

• Badrinath

• Ujjain (Mahakaleshwar Temple)

• Rishikesh

• Vrindavan

• Bodh Gaya

• Puri (Jagannath Temple)

• Haridwar

• Sarnath



The way forward

Spiritual tourism is expected to undergo further growth, thereby also contributing to the local economy and job creation.



Kumar states, “The future of spiritual tourism in India looks promising with further growth in niche segments such as spiritual tourism, eco-spiritual retreats, and wellness tourism. As travellers continue to embrace mindfulness and wellness, India's unique spiritual offerings will remain highly attractive.”



Highlighting key statistics, Kulkarni says, “Premium hotels in pilgrimage destinations are anticipating occupancy rates between 70-72% for FY 2024-2025, with Average Room Rates (ARRs) projected to increase to around INR 7,800-8,000, indicating a revenue growth of about 7-9%. Also, the spiritual tourism boom is expected to create approximately 140 million jobs by 2030, underscoring its potential as a significant economic driver.”



However, as this sector grows, Kulkarni states some key considerations that need to be prioritised.

1. Sustainable practices: Implementing capacity-based development initiatives to manage visitor flow effectively and preserve the sanctity of spiritual sites.

2. Digital integration: Utilising technology such as AI and predictive analytics to enhance visitor management and promote lesser-known destinations.

3. Community engagement: Involving local communities in tourism development to ensure that economic benefits are shared and cultural integrity is maintained.

4. Diverse offerings: Expanding the range of experiences available to tourists by combining spiritual journeys with wellness retreats, adventure activities, and cultural education programs.