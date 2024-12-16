Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, addressing the Rajya Sabha, highlighted that India’s Constitution has endured 75 years of change and challenges, unlike many nations that rewrote theirs. She called for reaffirming commitment to its ideals

India’s Constitution has successfully withstood the test of time over the past 75 years, standing apart as a unique and enduring document while many countries that gained independence around the same time have rewritten or overhauled their constitutions. This was highlighted by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, marking the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India'.

Initiating the debate, Sitharaman paid tribute to the 389 members of the Constituent Assembly, including 15 women, who undertook the challenging task of drafting the Constitution during a period of great adversity. "The Constitution of India has stood the test of time. Today, we are extremely proud of the way India’s democracy is growing," she stated, as per PTI reports.

Reflecting on the post-World War II era, Sitharaman noted that over 50 countries gained independence and had constitutions written for them. However, many of these nations have since rewritten or fundamentally altered their constitutions. In contrast, India’s Constitution has remained resilient, adapting to the changing needs of the nation through amendments, which she described as “the need of the hour.”

As the country commemorates 75 years of the adoption of its Constitution, Sitharaman called for reaffirming a collective commitment to uphold the spirit of this "sacred document" and to build a strong and unified India, referred to as Bharat.

Speaking about the uniqueness of India’s Constitution, the Finance Minister emphasised how it represents a separate league of its own. She acknowledged that while the document has undergone numerous amendments to address evolving challenges and priorities, its foundational principles have remained intact, serving as a guiding light for India’s democratic growth.

The discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the Constitution’s journey and significance will continue on Monday and Tuesday, with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar assuring that all members wishing to contribute to the debate will be accommodated. He said time would not be a constraint, and the duration of the discussion could be extended if needed.

Sitharaman’s remarks not only celebrated the Constitution’s longevity but also highlighted the vision of its framers, who crafted a document capable of sustaining the complexities of governance in a diverse and dynamic nation like India.

(With inputs from PTI)