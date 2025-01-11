Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

1st anniversary celebrations of Ram Lalla idol consecration ceremony begin in Ayodhya

The first anniversary celebrations of the Ram Lalla idol consecration ceremony at the Ram temple here started on Saturday with a large number of devotees reaching the holy city to take part in various events. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the first anniversary of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya temple.

Indian economy likely to be 'a little weaker' in 2025: IMF MD

The Indian economy is expected to be "a little weaker" in 2025 despite steady global growth, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has said.

Mumbai metro lines 7 and 2A receive CCRS nod for full-speed operations

In a significant milestone for Mumbai's metro network, the Chief Commissioner of Rail Safety (CCRS), New Delhi, has granted safety certification for the regular operation of Mumbai Metro Line 7 (Red Line) and Metro Line 2A (Yellow Line). This certification marks the successful compliance with all conditions set during the provisional authorization, enabling unrestricted operations at a full capacity speed of 80 kmph—an increase from the previous temporary speed limits of 50 to 60 kmph at certain locations. Read More

Actor Tiku Talsania suffers heart attack, condition critical: Reports

Actor Tiku Talsania popularly known for his comic roles has reportedly suffered a massive heart attack. The news was confirmed by sources to News18. The actor who is 70 years of age has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Multiple reports also claim that his condition is critical. Read More

Watch out for Rohit Sharma in Champions Trophy

Skipper Rohit Sharma, one of India's most reliable batters in limited-over cricket, has struggled in Test matches since last September. However, he will look to put that rough patch behind him and redeem himself during the upcoming ICC ODI Champions Trophy in Dubai starting February 20. Read More