Actor Tiku Talsania popularly known for his comic roles has reportedly suffered a massive heart attack. The news was confirmed by sources to News18. The actor who is 70 years of age has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Multiple reports also claim that his condition is critical.

Talsania was last seen in the 2023 Gujarati series, 'What The Fafda'. The series is currently streaming on ShemarooMe and stars Pratik Gandhi, Sanjay Goradia, Shraddha Dangar, Niilam Panchal, Ishani Dave, Parth Parmar, Dhruvin Kumar, Viraj Ghelani, and other incredible actors. In the same year, he also said that he slightly jobless. Talking to Indian Express, he had said, "Gone are the times where there used to be formula films with cabaret dance, two love songs, and the comedian coming and doing his bit and going away. That all has changed now. It is become story-oriented. So unless and until you become a part of the story or you get to play a character of a person whose story is knitted with the story, you don’t get work. I am slightly jobless right now. I want to work, but the right kinds of roles are not coming my way,".

Tiku Talsania career in Bollywood

Tiku Talsania began his acting career in Bollywood in the year 1986 with Rejeev Mehra's 'Pyaar Ke Do Pal'. He continued to play his role as a comedian in movies such as Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Umar 55 Ki Dil Bachpan Ka, Bol Radha Bol, Andaz Apna Apna and Mr. Bechara from 1991 to 1996. He then acted in a number of commercially successful movies such as Ishq in 1997, Jodi No.1 in 2001 and up until Partner in 2007.

The senior actor made major contribution to the television industry as well. He worked in multiple popular shows like Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo, Yeh Chanda Kanoon Hai, Ek Se Badhkar Ek and Zamana Badal Gaya Hai.

Tiku Talsania's family

On the personal front, Talsania married Deepti, with whom he has two children, a son, music composer Rohaan Talsania and a daughter, actress Shikha Talsania, who has acted in films like Veere Di Wedding, Coolie No. 1 and I Hate Luv Storys.