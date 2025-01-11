Breaking News
BMC to develop 53-hectare green space along coastal road
Two held for looting jewellery, cash from senior citizen's home in Vile Parle
Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde meets NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal
Security for cricket matches: BCCI assures HC to pay dues to police in two weeks
Rahul Gandhi gets bail in Veer Savarkar defamation case
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Actor Tiku Talsania suffers heart attack condition critical Reports

Actor Tiku Talsania suffers heart attack, condition critical: Reports 

Updated on: 11 January,2025 02:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Well-known Bollywood actor Tiku Talsania has reportedly suffered a heart attack. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Ambani hospital in Mumbai

Actor Tiku Talsania suffers heart attack, condition critical: Reports 

Tiku Talsania

Listen to this article
Actor Tiku Talsania suffers heart attack, condition critical: Reports 
x
00:00

Actor Tiku Talsania popularly known for his comic roles has reportedly suffered a massive heart attack. The news was confirmed by sources to News18. The actor who is 70 years of age has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Multiple reports also claim that his condition is critical. 


Talsania was last seen in the 2023 Gujarati series, 'What The Fafda'. The series is currently streaming on ShemarooMe and stars Pratik Gandhi, Sanjay Goradia, Shraddha Dangar, Niilam Panchal, Ishani Dave, Parth Parmar, Dhruvin Kumar, Viraj Ghelani, and other incredible actors. In the same year, he also said that he slightly jobless. Talking to Indian Express, he had said, "Gone are the times where there used to be formula films with cabaret dance, two love songs, and the comedian coming and doing his bit and going away. That all has changed now. It is become story-oriented. So unless and until you become a part of the story or you get to play a character of a person whose story is knitted with the story, you don’t get work. I am slightly jobless right now. I want to work, but the right kinds of roles are not coming my way,".


Tiku Talsania career in Bollywood


Tiku Talsania began his acting career in Bollywood in the year 1986 with Rejeev Mehra's  'Pyaar Ke Do Pal'.  He continued to play his role as a comedian in movies such as Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Umar 55 Ki Dil Bachpan Ka, Bol Radha Bol, Andaz Apna Apna and Mr. Bechara from 1991 to 1996. He then acted in a number of commercially successful movies such as Ishq in 1997, Jodi No.1 in 2001 and up until Partner in 2007.

The senior actor made major contribution to the television industry as well. He worked in multiple popular shows like Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo, Yeh Chanda Kanoon Hai, Ek Se Badhkar Ek and Zamana Badal Gaya Hai.

Tiku Talsania's family

On the personal front, Talsania married Deepti, with whom he has two children, a son, music composer Rohaan Talsania and a daughter, actress Shikha Talsania, who has acted in films like Veere Di Wedding, Coolie No. 1 and I Hate Luv Storys.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

heart attack Entertainment News bollywood bollywood news Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK