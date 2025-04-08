The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) which is executing Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro Line 3 shared the first look of the Dharavi Metro Station on its officials X account

The first look of Dharavi Metro Station (above). Pic/X

Listen to this article Mumbai Metro reveals first look of Dharavi station on Aqua Line 3 x 00:00

The Mumbai Metro on Tuesday revealed the first look of the much-awaited Dharavi Metro Station, part of the Aqua Line 3 of metro project in city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) which is executing Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro Line 3 shared the first look of the Dharavi Metro Station on its officials X account.

It wrote, "Dharavi Metro Station is built using the cut-and-cover methodology along the banks of Mithi River. The station has successfully navigated several challenges, including land acquisition, traffic diversions, and diversion of multiple utilities during the construction of Aqua Line."

Here’s an exclusive first look of #Dharavi Metro Station, built using the cut-and-cover methodology along the banks of #MithiRiver. The station has successfully navigated several challenges, including land acquisition, traffic diversions, and diversion of multiple utilities… pic.twitter.com/Q4uOTRZlRT — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) April 8, 2025

Earlier, in February this year, the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 had stated that it had commenced train movement ahead of Kotak BKC Metro station on the Dharavi to Acharya Atre Chowk stretch, covering 9.77 km and six stations.

“Train movement was completed till Acharya Atre Chowk station for trials. The stretch is expected to open for commercial operations by March 2025, subject to inspection and safety certifications by the commissioner of metro rail safety,” a spokesperson had earlier said.

Terming the development as Phase 2A, a social media video was posted showing visuals of the trials and stations.

The final phase of the line is expected to open in Colaba by 2025 end. Once the line opens till Acharya Atre Chowk, it will take 39 minutes from JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk.

The officials had earlier said that working under the Mithi River for such a project was a big challenge. It has never been attempted here under such soil conditions and hence there was no precedent of any kind. The Mithi River is crossed by a twin-tunnel section running under the river between Bandra Kurla Complex and Dharavi stations. Work was taken up with tunnel boring machines (TBMs) named Godavari 3 and Godavari 4 and the New Australian Tunneling Method, which involves sequential excavation.

From the entire 3 km twin tunnel section running between BKC and Dharavi, approximately 2 km passes under an expanded water body, including a 500-metre segment of the active Mithi River channel. To tackle this challenge, custom-designed earth balance machines were developed specifically for tunnelling beneath the water.