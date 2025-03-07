According to the Chief Minister, Maharashtra has received a total of Rs 1,39,434 crore in foreign investment. This is the highest foreign investment ever received in a single year in Maharashtra in the past 10 years

CM Devendra Fadnavis said the Mahayuti government has broken its own record set in the financial year 2016-17, with one more quarter left in this financial year. Pic/X

Maharashtra received the highest number of foreign investments of the past 10 years in the first nine months of the financial year 2024-25, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed.

He quoted the Ministry of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade's (DPIIT) foreign investment report 2024 of the Central Government.

According to the Chief Minister, Maharashtra has received a total of Rs 1,39,434 crore in foreign investment. This is the highest foreign investment ever received in a single year in Maharashtra in the past 10 years, he stated, adding that the Mahayuti government has broken its own record set in the financial year 2016-17, with one more quarter left in this financial year.

"Heartfelt congratulations once again to the entire state of Maharashtra! Under the leadership of my colleagues Deputy Chief Minister Eknathrao Shinde, Ajitdada Pawar, and the Cabinet, Maharashtra’s progress will continue at this galloping pace," CM Fadnavis said.

Everyone in state must learn Marathi, says CM Fadnavis

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP President and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule reiterated that everyone should learn and speak Marathi. On Thursday, speaking in the Legislative Assembly, the chief minister stated that respecting other languages is important but while doing so, one has to respect Marathi. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav brought to notice of the House Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi’s statement that those coming to Mumbai need not learn the Marathi language. “The government has been talking about Marathi pride. The Mahayuti government has even made it mandatory to use the Marathi language for communication in all its offices and semi-government institutions. But, the language has been insulted and the government needs to explain its stand on the same,” Jadhav said.

Jadhav was referring to media reports quoting the RSS leader as stating at a public event in the city that it was not necessary to learn Marathi as Mumbai did not have a single language. He cited the example of Ghatkopar where the dominant language is Gujarati. Joshi, in a later clarification, claimed that his remarks were misconstrued.

Replying to Jadhav, Fadnavis said, “I have not heard Bhaiyyaji Joshi’s statement. I obtain information before making any statement on this.” Elaborating on his government’s stand, Fadnavis stated that everyone in the state should learn and speak Marathi. The CM further clarified that his government respected other languages as well. “If one respects his or her language, they will do the same to another language too,” Fadnavis added.