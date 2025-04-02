Let's see if Uddhav Thackeray follows Balasaheb's ideology or not: Devendra Fadnavis on Waqf Amendment Bill

The Waqf Amendment Bill, which seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties, will be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday whether Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray upholds the ideology of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray will be seen when the Waqf Amendment Bill is tabled in Parliament, reported news agency PTI.

The Waqf Amendment Bill, which seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties, will be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday. It is likely to be first introduced in the Lower House.

Opposition parties are strongly opposed to the Waqf Amendment Bill, slamming it as unconstitutional and against the interest of the Muslim community. Several leading Muslim organisations have been rallying support against the bill, which was scrutinised by a Joint Committee of Parliament and approved with several amendments, reported PTI.

"Let's see if Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray will uphold the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray, the Hindu Hriday Samrat, or will continue to follow in the footsteps of Rahul Gandhi in appeasement politics," Fadnavis posted on X.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve reacted to his statement, saying his party's stand will be known in Parliament.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has nine members in the Lok Sabha and two in the Rajya Sabha.

The Sena (UBT) MLAs were absent last year during a debate on the bill in the Lok Sabha.

"Keeping eye on developments": Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey on Waqf Amendment Bill

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey on Tuesday attacked the central government over the Waqf Amendment Bill and said that they are keeping an eye on the developments.

"We are watching what the representatives of Saugat-e-Modi are doing. What stand will JDU, and TDP MPs take? We also gave suggestions in JPC, we are keeping an eye on the developments. This country belongs to all of us; things in the interest of the country will come out in due time. Right now we are just watching what TDP and JDU, and promoters of Saugat-e-Modi, are going to do," Dubey told ANI.

The bill was earlier presented in the Lok Sabha in August of last year, following which a Joint Parliamentary Committee was formed under the leadership of Jagdambika Pal for further consideration.

The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, to address issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties. The Amendment Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of Waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous Act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards by introducing changes such as renaming the Act, updating the definitions of waqf, improving the registration process, and increasing the role of technology in managing Waqf records.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticized for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)