Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill. File pic

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut condemned the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, claiming the BJP and its allies have a plan to create a chaos in the Parliament, raising a doubt on whether voting will even occur.

Speaking about the controversial bill, Sanjay Raut stated, "The BJP and its allies have a plan to create a ruckus in both Houses of Parliament, so I doubt there will be any voting on the bill."

Raut further rejected the government's assertions regarding the bill's popularity, stating, "There is an attempt to create an atmosphere in the country that the whole country is waiting for this bill to be passed, but that is not the case." Such kinds of bills come and go, no one is waiting for this to be passed."

As per ANI, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also slammed the timing of the Waqf bill, claiming the BJP of using it for political gains in Bihar.

"This is all being done keeping Bihar elections in mind as Hindus and Muslims all live there in Bihar. Nitish Kumar has weakened physically and mentally. BJP is trying to swallow the whole part of Nitish Kumar and rule Bihar on its own," Raut said.

Raut, responding to the concerns about the bill's connection to Hindutva, stated, "Who told you that Balasaheb Thackeray opposed this bill? The RSS does not fully support the provisions of this bill. What is the connection between this bill and Hindutva? Will Fadnavis explain?"

Shiv Sena (UBT) maintains a strong stance, with Raut raising doubts if the bill was an attempt to confiscate land for industrialists. He posed, "Is this bill an attempt to grab land? Is the land meant to be given to industrialists?"

Sanjay Raut said, "Our position is clear. The real question is whether voting will even be allowed. During the Women's Bill, there was chaos, too. There are doubts about whether voting will take place this time as well."

Raut concluded with a sharp criticism of the BJP's intentions in Bihar, saying, "They want to swallow Nitish Kumar's party and establish absolute power in Bihar".

(With ANI inputs)