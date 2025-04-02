The BJP leader appealed to the opposition to support the bill for the benefit of weaker sections of the Muslim community saying that these communities have contributed to their rise to power through their votes

BJP leader Mohsin Raza thanked PM Modi as the Waqf Bill is set to be introduced in the Parliament . File pic

BJP leader Mohsin Raza expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday as the Waqf Amendment Bill is set to be introduced in the Parliament today. He stated that the passing of the amendments to Waqf Act would be the "biggest Eidi" for marginalised Muslims.

"On behalf of all the downtrodden and backward Muslim brothers and sisters of the country, I thank Prime Minister Modi for this Waqf Amendment Bill. This will be the biggest 'Eidi' from PM Modi for backward Muslims," Raza told ANI.

The BJP leader appealed to the opposition to support the bill for the benefit of weaker sections of the Muslim community saying that these communities have contributed to their rise to power through their votes.

"I demand the opposition (to support the bill)...since they have received votes from backward Muslims. They have formed governments on their votes. However, they have never talked about their welfare, only to benefit a few people," Raza said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala maintained a strong stance against the bill, saying that they would oppose the bill if it tried to "de-establish" a particular community.

He said the government has agreed an eight-hour debate in Lok Sabha today during the ongoing budget session. He added that the issues raised by the opposition should be considered and not "bulldozed" as it happened in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for the Waqf Amendment Bill.

"Definitely, we will oppose this bill if something in it is against a particular community or trying to de-establish that community. They (the government) have given us eight hours today to discuss it. Our final agenda is that when there is a discussion, the issues raised by the opposition or the ruling should be considered because this is a democratic platform; they should not bulldoze as they did in the JPC," Chamala told ANI.

As the Parliament is set to convene today, the legislative agenda indicates that that Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will present the Waqf Amendment Bill of 2025, which seeks to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, for passage.

Both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are issuing whips to their MPs to ensure their attendance in the house.

With both ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition INDIA bloc showing no signs of reaching a bipartisan consensus, the outcomes is likely be decided on the majority numbers in the House

The bill will be presented after today's Question Hour for consideration and passing. Following this, an 8-hour discussion will be takin place, which may be extended.

During a Parliamentary Board meeting, the Siromani Akali Dal (SAD) also passed a resolution opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Party leader Daljit S Cheema reaffirmed the party's comittment to supporting Muslims, saying, "Minorities are an important part of India," and no law should be passed without consensus from the community.

The bill was first introduced in the Lok Sabha in August of last year, after which a Joint Parliamentary Committee was formed under Jagdambika Pal's leadership for further deliberation.

The bill seeks to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 to address issues and challenges related to the regulation and management of Waqf properties.



