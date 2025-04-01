Breaking News
Hardeep Singh Puri backs Waqf Amendment Bill

Updated on: 01 April,2025 01:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The CBCI stated that some provisions in the current Central Waqf Act are incompatible with the Constitution. The Waqf Board in Kerala has used these provisions to declare the ancestral homes of over 600 families in the Munambam area as Waqf land

Puri urged to the people to strengthen PM Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. File pic

On Tuesday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri expressed his support for the Catholic Bishops Conference of India's (CBCI) appeal to political parties to support the Waqf Amendment Bill, saying that the bill serves both national interest and the interest of Muslims.

The Union Minister, Taking to social media X, stated that the Waqf Amendment Bill was in the national interest and the interest of the Muslims.

"Waqf Amendment Bill is in the national interest in the interest of Muslims.

This will bring transparency in the management of Waqf properties!

Those who have illegally occupied the Waqf land are today opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill and misleading the people.

The Catholic Bishops Council of India's appeal to all political parties to support the #Waqf Amendment Bill gives strength to this bill. This bill will remove anomalies like the ongoing dispute in Munambam, Kerala," the post read.

Puri further appealed to the people to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

"Come, let us all together strengthen PM@narendramodiji's mantra of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas', the post further said.





The CBCI called on political parties and law makers to take an an unbiased and constructive approach to land issues, including Munambam in Kerala.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CBCI stated that the issue has evolved into a complex legal dispute over the past three years.

The CBCI emphasised that only a legal amendment can offer a permanent solution, and it must be acknowledged by the people's representatives.

It further added that Waqf Amendment Bill should provide a permanent solution to land issues including Munambam in Kerala.

The CBCI also pointed out that any provisions or laws that conflicts with the principles of the Indian Constitution must be amended, while ensuring that the rights of religious minorities, as guaranteed by the Constitution, are protected.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in a post on X sharing the letter by CBCI said, "Catholic Bishops Council of India appeals Political Parties to support the Waqf Amendment Bill. It is the duty of those in politics to care for and address problems and challenges faced by our people. For example hundreds of families in Munambam, Kerala and countless people across India have suffered and continue to seek a solution to protect their properties and homes." (ANI)

 

(With ANI inputs)

