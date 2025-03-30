Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s reported remarks that one cannot approach courts against the waqf tribunal, Owaisi alleged that Shah was “lying”.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi wears a black armband supporting the call given by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board in protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill, in Hyderabad. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Waqf (Amendment) Bill should be called ‘looters (amendment) law’: Owaisi x 00:00

Coming down heavily on the NDA government in the Centre over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday alleged that the bill should be called a “looters (amendment) law” as the BJP-led regime wants to take away Waqf properties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s reported remarks that one cannot approach courts against the waqf tribunal, Owaisi alleged that Shah was “lying”.

Owaisi, who has been a vocal critic of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, alleged that it violates several provisions of the Constitution, including Articles 14, 26 and 29.

“The BJP and NDA government are doing the work of looters. They want to snatch away waqf properties. Why are you removing the survey commissioner (as per the proposed bill). It is senior most officer’s post. This is all for looting. It should not be called as Waqf (Amendment) but ‘looters (amendment) law’,” Owaisi said.

He also said there are several tribunals, including the Income Tax tribunal and railway claims tribunal, and review petitions can be filed against its judgments in high court. “Cannot you file (review petition) against the Income Tax tribunal? Amit Shah is misleading the country and lying,” the AIMIM chief said.

Shah made it clear on Friday that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was referred to a joint parliamentary committee in August 2024, will be reintroduced in the current session of Parliament.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever