RSS ideologue Ashutosh Adoni has termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Nagpur as "very important and historic," highlighting its significance in the journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Narendra Modi. File Pic

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Ashutosh Adoni has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Nagpur on 30 March as a "very important and historic" occasion.

Speaking to ANI, Adoni remarked, "This is a very important and historic visit. It is historic because a volunteer, who today holds the post of Prime Minister of India, is visiting Smruti Mandir on such a significant day, which is regarded as a crucial milestone in the entire journey of the Sangh."

RSS ideologue Vijay Pachpore also expressed that PM Modi’s visit to Smruti Mandir and his presence in Nagpur would mark a historic event.

"Modi ji's visit to Smruti Mandir during his stay in Nagpur is indeed a historic moment. Recently, in a podcast, PM Modi openly acknowledged the contribution of RSS in shaping his life. When a Prime Minister mentions an organisation in this manner, it is a matter of pride for that organisation as well," Pachpore told ANI.

As per ANI, PM Modi’s itinerary for the day includes visits to four key locations in Nagpur: Smruti Mandir, Deekshabhoomi, Madhav Netralaya, and Solar Industrial Explosives.

Preparations have been in full swing to welcome the Prime Minister to the city. His visit will commence in the morning at approximately 9 AM, when he will offer darshan at Smruti Mandir, followed by a visit to Deekshabhoomi. At around 10 AM, he will lay the foundation stone of the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre and address a public gathering, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

At approximately 12:30 PM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Loitering Munition Testing Range and a new runway facility for UAVs at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited in Nagpur.

ANI reports that later in the day, PM Modi will travel to Bilaspur, where at around 3:30 PM, he will lay the foundation stone, initiate construction work, and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects valued at over Rs 33,700 crore. He is also scheduled to address a public meeting during his visit.

As per ANI, the Prime Minister’s visit to Smruti Mandir holds deep significance, as he will pay homage to the founding members of the RSS. Additionally, his visit to Deekshabhoomi will include a tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar, who, in 1956, embraced Buddhism at the site along with thousands of his followers.

PM Modi is also set to lay the foundation stone of the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, an extension of the Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre. Established in 2014, this institute is recognised as a leading super-speciality ophthalmic care facility in Nagpur.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister will visit the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited’s ammunition facility in Nagpur. ANI reports that he will inaugurate a newly built airstrip, measuring 1,250 metres in length and 25 metres in width, designated for Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). He will also launch a live munition and warhead testing facility to assess the performance of Loitering Munition and other guided munitions.

(With inputs from ANI)