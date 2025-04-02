Former says civic body doesn’t have system to implement plan, latter claims homes, small businesses and establishments will suffer

The BMC expects to generate about Rs 687 crore in revenue from user fees for waste management services. Representation Pic/Satej Shinde

Mumbai: BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) slam BMC proposal to collect user fee for waste management

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) are opposing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plan to collect monthly user fees from citizens for its waste management services. The BMC proposes to collect Rs 100 to Rs 7500 per month for residential, industrial and commercial waste and expects to generate about Rs 687 crore in revenue from its plan, under which people will be charged per unit.

Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar said, “The BMC does not have a system to implement the Solid Waste Management Rules. Considering the demography of Mumbai, there are limitations in the segregation of waste and collection of segregated waste. Is this possible in slums? There is no plan to give any incentive to the residents, institutions and citizens who follow these rules. In such a situation, this decision is like Birbal’s khichdi and it will never get cooked.”

“If this is being looked at as a source of income, why was the waste not disposed of scientifically? Also, an answer should be given as to what benefits those who implement the disposal system will get,” he stated. Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said, “While our government completely exempted homes with a carpet area of 500 square feet or less from property tax, the BJP government is now burdening such homes, small businesses and establishments with this user fee. We will oppose this and launch a public movement against this unjust tax.”

Nikhil Desai, a resident of Matunga, said, “If the BMC collects the charge, why can’t they segregate waste at the source? Around the world, there are waste-to-energy plants. It would be better if the BMC started processing waste at the ward level. Collecting a fee for its services is a bad idea.” The BMC has proposed revisions to the solid waste management bylaws of 2006, including the introduction of a user fee for garbage collection. The new draft bylaws will also raise the penalties for littering, spitting, urinating, defecating and bathing in open spaces. The draft of the bylaws was published on the BMC’s website on Tuesday. The civic body has asked citizens to submit suggestions and objections regarding the revised bylaws between April 1 and May 31.