The transfers and promotions were announced on Friday. Representational Pic/File

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday announced several transfers and promotions of the Deputy Municipal Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner.

Vishwas Shankarwar, Joint Commissioner Zone 4, has been appointed as Joint Commissioner for Assessment & Collection and will also hold charge of the Backward Class Cell.

Bhagyashree Kapse, Deputy Commissioner of Zone 7, will be the Deputy Commissioner of Zone 4. Sanjay Kurhade, Deputy Commissioner of Public Health, will hold charge as Deputy Commissioner of Zone 7.

Sharad Ughade, Assistant Commissioner of D Ward, has been promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Public Health and will also hold charge of the Information Technology Department.

Ajit Ambi, Assistant Commissioner of G North Ward, has been promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Gardens. Pandurang Gosavi, Chief Accountant of Water Supply and Sewerage, has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of the Central Purchase Department.

Vishwas Mote, Assistant Commissioner of M West Ward, has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Zone 3.

Vinayak Vispute, Assistant Commissioner of H West Ward, has been transferred as Assistant Commissioner of G North Ward and Assistant Commissioner of Encroachment Removal in Eastern and Western Suburbs. Manish Valanju, Assistant Commissioner of K East Ward, has been transferred as Assistant Commissioner of D Ward and will hold additional charge as Assistant Commissioner of the Market Department.

Alka Sasane, Assistant Commissioner of M East Ward, has been transferred as Assistant Commissioner of S Ward. Nitin Shukla, Assistant Commissioner of F North Ward, has been transferred to Assistant Commissioner of B Ward. Dinesh Pallewad has been appointed as Assistant Commissioner of H West Ward. Yogita Kolhe has been appointed as Assistant Commissioner of T Ward. Ujwal Ingole has been appointed as Assistant Commissioner of M East Ward. Arun Kshirsagar has been appointed as Assistant Commissioner of F North Ward.

Ajay Patne, Assistant Commissioner of T Ward, has been transferred to acting Assistant Commissioner of P South Ward. Shankar Bhosale, Assistant Commissioner of B Ward, has been transferred as Assistant Commissioner of M West Ward.

Navnath Ghadge, Deputy Chief Engineer, has been appointed as Assistant Commissioner of K East Ward. Sanjay Ingle, Deputy Chief Engineer, has been appointed as Assistant Commissioner of C Ward.