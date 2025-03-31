Dewatering mechanisms that were earlier stationed at fixed locations will be mounted on vehicles and geotagged, officials say

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani (centre) during the meeting with the District Disaster Management Authority on March 28

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is considering using vehicle-mounted dewatering pumps during the monsoon. These pumps will be geotagged to prevent misuse.

After the 2005 deluge, the civic body began using dewatering pumps to remove accumulated rainwater from roads. Until now, these pumps were stationed at fixed locations. “Many times, we found that water had accumulated in nearby areas, while the location where the pump was stationed did not have a significant amount of water. So, we are considering using vehicle-mounted dewatering pumps, which can operate around their designated locations,” an official said.

On Friday, civic chief Bhushan Gagrani held a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority at the civic headquarters, where the idea of vehicle-mounted dewatering pumps was discussed. This year, the BMC has decided to deploy mobile pumps.

Explaining how geotagging will prevent misuse, an official said, “At times, we received complaints that small dewatering pumps were moved from their designated locations due to local pressure on the contractor. To prevent this, we will use geotagging. If a pump is moved without the approval of a BMC official, we can easily track it and prevent misuse.”

Regarding the function of dewatering pumps on days of heavy rain, officials explained that when water accumulates in low-lying areas, dewatering pumps suck up the water and flush it into the adjoining drains. This helps drain water more rapidly than the natural flow. Each pump site is staffed with operators and helpers.

This year, the BMC will set up 482 dewatering pumps, an increase from last year’s 481.

