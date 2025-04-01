According to the BMC's proposed draft, the civic body has proposed to collect Rs 100 to 7,500 per month from residential, industrial, and commercial occupants. The BMC expects to generate about Rs 687 crore in revenue from this user fee, which will be charged per unit

The civic body has invited suggestions and objections on the revised bylaws from the citizens between April 1 and May 3. Representational Pic/File

The BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday opposed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plan to collect monthly user fees from the citizens for Solid Waste Management.

According to the BMC's proposed draft, the civic body has proposed to collect Rs 100 to 7,500 per month from residential, industrial, and commercial occupants. The BMC expects to generate about Rs 687 crore in revenue from this user fee, which will be charged per unit.

Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar said, "BMC does not have a system to implement the Solid Waste Management Rules. Considering the demography of Mumbai, there are limitations in the segregation of waste and collection of segregated waste. Is this possible in slums? There is no plan to give any incentive to the residents, institutions, and citizens who follow these rules. In such a situation, the decision is like 'Birbal's Khichdi' and it will never cook."

He said, "If this is being looked at as a source of income, then why was the waste not disposed of scientifically? Also, an answer should be given as to what benefits those who implement the disposal system will get."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also opposed the civic body's proposal.

He said, "While our government completely removed the property tax of homes up to 500 square feet, the BJP government is now burdening such homes, small businesses, shops, and establishments with a user fee. We will oppose this and launch a public movement against this unjust tax."

The BMC has proposed revisions to the Solid Waste Management bye-laws of 2006, including the introduction of a 'User Fee' for garbage collection.

The new draft by-laws will also raise the penalties for littering, spitting, urinating, defecating, and bathing in open spaces.

The draft of the by-laws was published on BMC’s website on Tuesday.

The civic body has invited suggestions and objections on the revised bylaws from the citizens between April 1 and May 31.

Nikhil Desai, a resident of Matunga, said, "If BMC collects a fee, then must segregate the waste at a source. When they want to make fee applicable on citizens, why do they want people to segregate the waste? Worldwide, there are plants for waste-to-energy, but we just announced a scheme. It would be better if the BMC begins waste processing at Ward-level. Collecting charges is a bad decision," he said.