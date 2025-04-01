Breaking News
BJP MLA claims Beed Sarpanch murder accused Walmik Karad was assaulted in jail
Ready reckoner rate increased by 4.39 per cent in Maharashtra
Malabar Hill walkway broken into nine days before its opening
BMC invites Expression of Interest to set up horse carousel at Cooperage Garden
Bombay HC grants interim bail to woman accused of forging her husband's will
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai BMC bets on carousel to bring back charm of Cooperage garden

Mumbai: BMC bets on carousel to bring back charm of Cooperage garden

Updated on: 01 April,2025 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

On December 2, 2024, the BMC invited expressions of interest to build and operate the carousel, which will have a maximum seating capacity of 32

Mumbai: BMC bets on carousel to bring back charm of Cooperage garden

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: BMC bets on carousel to bring back charm of Cooperage garden
x
00:00

The BMC is set to bring back the lost charm of Cooperage Garden in Fort by introducing a horse carousel, a first-of-its-kind initiative by the civic body. Once a popular destination for horse rides, Cooperage lost its appeal after authorities discontinued the activity following an accident. Now, after a five-year delay, the BMC has finally invited expressions of interest to install and operate the carousel, aiming to restore the garden’s heritage and attract visitors once again.


On December 2, 2024, the BMC invited expressions of interest to build and operate the carousel, which will have a maximum seating capacity of 32. The contract will include operation and maintenance for seven years. While the BMC will provide 5000 square feet of land for the carousel, the successful bidder must submit a revenue model for the project. The fare for the ride will be decided later, officials said.


“The Cooperage Ground was historically known as Ghoda Garden, where horse rides were a major attraction for both children and adults. However, after an unfortunate mishap a few years ago, the rides were discontinued, leading to a decline in visitors—not just from Mumbai and Maharashtra, but also from across the country and abroad. By setting up a horse carousel, we aim to restore the garden’s glory and bring back visitors to Colaba,” said former corporator Makrand Narwekar.


A carousel, also known as a merry-go-round, is a circular rotating ride with seats designed to resemble objects such as automobiles, trains, and animals like horses, elephants, and swans.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation Accident mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK