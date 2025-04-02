Breaking News
Maharashtra: BJP hits back at Sanjay Raut’s ‘successor’ claim

Updated on: 02 April,2025 08:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule calls talk of PM Modi’s retirement a political stunt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File pic/PTI

Maharashtra BJP President and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has dismissed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s claim that the BJP is looking for a successor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a “political stunt.”


Responding to Raut on social media (X), Bawankule stated that there is no official BJP rule requiring leaders to retire at 75. Citing former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as an example, he said, “At the age of 79, Atal ji was the PM.”


Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Maharashtra BJP president. File Pic/Satej Shinde
Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Maharashtra BJP president. File Pic/Satej Shinde


On Monday, Raut stirred controversy by linking Modi’s visit to the RSS headquarters to succession planning, suggesting that the BJP might pick a successor from Maharashtra. His remark was based on the party’s unwritten rule barring leaders above 75 from contesting elections. Modi, born on September 17, 1950, will turn 75 in 2025.

Countering Raut’s claim, Bawankule asserted that no such rule exists in the BJP or the Indian Constitution. He pointed out that past prime ministers, including Morarji Desai, 83, and Dr Manmohan Singh, 81, held office beyond 75. 

Slamming Raut for his statement, Bawankule said, “It is the people of India who will decide the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not Raut or the Opposition.” He expressed confidence that Modi’s vision of making India a developed nation by 2047 would be achieved under his leadership. 

On Monday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also dismissed Raut’s claims, asserting that Modi would remain PM in 2029 as well. “In Hindu culture, no one discusses a successor while the father is alive; such things happen only in Mughal traditions,” Fadnavis remarked.

