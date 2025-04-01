Breaking News
Updated on: 01 April,2025 02:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: mid-day online correspondent |

Sanjay Raut said that Narendra Modi should retire since he turns 75 years old in September

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut mocked PM Modi stating that he was merely a temporary arrangement and not anyone's boss.

During a press conference, Raut stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved the peak of power due to top leaders like Advani who worked for decades.

Speaking to the media, the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said, "Who is anyone's boss? Modi being Prime Minister is a temporary arrangement. Even Lord Ram and Lord Krishna left after completing their work. Advani was kept locked away like Shah Jahan while Modi became Prime Minister."

"Today's BJP reached the peak of power due to leaders like Advani, who worked for decades. Advani had the rightful claim to be Prime Minister, but he was sidelined like in a Mughal-style takeover," he further added.


He further asserted that the decision regarding successor was not in the hands of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"Devendra Fadnavis will not decide this. This is not in his hands... " Raut said.

Sanjay Raut also said that Narendra Modi should retire since he turns 75 years old in September and had introduced the rule himself in his party.

"Modi will turn 75 in September and according to the rule, he must retire... Narendra Modi had himself introduced the 75-year-rule in his party. The rule was applied to leaders like Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi." Raut stated.

Commenting on the direction of the RSS, the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP stated that RSS was the parent organization of BJP and would decide their future course.

He also added that if the CM needed to be informed about the role of the RSS in politics, then he was a fake volunteer.

"RSS is the parent organization of BJP... The elders (RSS) will decide the future course. If Fadnavis needs to be told what RSS means in politics, then he is a fake RSS volunteer. The BJP president's term has ended, but they have not appointed a new one yet. The RSS has a crucial role in this matter. Something is cooking behind the scenes," Raut said.

Raut also spoke on the Waqf Amendment Bill. He said that NDA allies like Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar and Apna Dal should take a stand on the bill and then others should be questioned.

"First, NDA allies like Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, and Apna Dal should take a stand...Then ask others," he said. (ANI)


(With ANI inputs)


