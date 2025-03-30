Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects across sectors, worth over Rs 33,700 crore.

Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article PM Modi to visit Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, unveil projects worth over Rs 33,700 crore x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh today to participate in several events and launch a series of developmental projects, according to ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi stated, "I will be in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh tomorrow, 30th March, to attend various programmes. Upon landing in Nagpur, I will go to Smruti Mandir and, thereafter, to Deekshabhoomi. After that, will lay the foundation stone for Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre at Nagpur. I will also have the opportunity to visit Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited's ammunition facility."

I will be in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh tomorrow, 30th March to attend various programmes. Upon landing in Nagpur, I will go to Smruti Mandir and thereafter to Deekshabhoomi. After that, will lay the foundation stone for Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre at Nagpur. I will also… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2025

As per ANI reports, the Prime Minister’s visit will commence in Nagpur. At approximately 9 AM, he will visit Smruti Mandir, followed by a visit to Deekshabhoomi. At around 10 AM, he is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre in Nagpur and subsequently address a public gathering.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi will inaugurate the Loitering Munition Testing Range and a runway facility for UAVs at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited in Nagpur at around 12:30 PM.

Later in the day, he will travel to Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, where at approximately 3:30 PM, he will lay the foundation stone, initiate work, and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 33,700 crore. The Prime Minister will also address a public meeting, ANI reports.

During his visit to Maharashtra, PM Modi will pay homage at Smruti Mandir to the founding fathers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He will also visit Deekshabhoomi, where Dr B.R. Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers in 1956.

The Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, whose foundation stone will be laid by PM Modi, is an expansion of the Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre, which has been providing premier super-speciality ophthalmic care in Nagpur since 2014, as per ANI reports.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will visit the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited's ammunition facility in Nagpur. He will inaugurate a newly built 1,250-metre-long and 25-metre-wide airstrip dedicated to Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). He will also unveil a live munition and warhead testing facility to assess Loitering Munition and other guided munitions, ANI reports.

In Chhattisgarh, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and initiate work on various development projects related to power, oil and gas, rail, road, education, and housing sectors. The projects, collectively valued at over Rs 33,700 crore, will be located in Bilaspur, as per ANI reports.

Among the key projects, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for NTPC's Sipat Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III (1x800MW) in Bilaspur district, worth over Rs 9,790 crore. He will also dedicate to the nation three Power Transmission projects under POWERGRID’s Western Region Expansion Scheme (WRES), valued at more than Rs 560 crore.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s (BPCL) City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Korea, Surajpur, Balrampur, and Surguja districts. Additionally, he will inaugurate the Visakhapatnam-Raipur Pipeline (VRPL) project of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), spanning 540 km, with an investment of over Rs 2,210 crore, ANI reports.

Furthermore, PM Modi will flag off the MEMU train service on the Abhanpur-Raipur section via Mandir Hasaud. He will also dedicate to the nation the 100 per cent electrification of the Indian Railways network in Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from ANI)