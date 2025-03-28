Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh on March 30 to lay foundation stones, commence work, and dedicate multiple development projects worth over Rs 33,700 crore to the nation

Narendra Modi. File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh on Sunday, March 30, where he will lay the foundation stone, initiate work, and dedicate several developmental projects to the nation, according to PTI.

As per PTI, Modi will commence his visit in Nagpur, Maharashtra, where he is scheduled to offer darshan at Smruti Mandir at around 9 AM. He will then proceed to Deekshabhoomi to pay tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar, where the architect of the Indian Constitution embraced Buddhism in 1956 along with thousands of his followers.

At approximately 10 AM, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, an extension of the Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute and Research Centre. This upcoming facility, named after Guruji Shri Madhavrao Sadashivrao Golwalkar, will include a 250-bed hospital, 14 outpatient departments (OPDs), and 14 modular operation theatres, aiming to provide world-class and affordable eye care services, PTI reports.

Later, at around 12:30 PM, Modi will inaugurate the Loitering Munition Testing Range and a dedicated runway facility for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited in Nagpur, further strengthening India's defence capabilities.

In Chhattisgarh, the Prime Minister will arrive in Bilaspur at approximately 3:30 PM, where he will initiate work on multiple developmental projects worth over Rs 33,700 crore, covering sectors such as power, oil and gas, rail, road, education, and housing, as per PTI.

Modi will lay the foundation stone for NTPC's Sipat Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III (1x800MW) in Bilaspur, valued at over Rs 9,790 crore. He will also commence work on Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited’s (CSPGCL) first Super Critical Thermal Power Project (2X660MW), worth over Rs 15,800 crore, PTI reports. Additionally, he will dedicate to the nation three power transmission projects of POWERGRID under the Western Region Expansion Scheme (WRES), with an investment of more than Rs 560 crore.

In line with India’s net-zero emissions goal, Modi will lay the foundation stone of a City Gas Distribution (CGD) project by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in Korea, Surajpur, Balrampur, and Surguja districts. This project includes over 200 km of high-pressure pipelines, 800 km of MDPE (Medium Density Polyethylene) pipelines, and multiple CNG dispensing outlets, valued at over Rs 1,285 crore. Furthermore, he will initiate the Visakh-Raipur Pipeline (VRPL) project by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), a 540-km-long multi-product pipeline worth Rs 2,210 crore, PTI reports.

To enhance connectivity, Modi will lay the foundation stone for seven railway projects spanning a total length of 108 km and dedicate to the nation three completed railway projects covering 111 km, collectively worth Rs 2,690 crore. He will also flag off a new MEMU train service on the Abhanpur-Raipur section via Mandir Hasaud and announce the complete electrification of Chhattisgarh’s railway network, as per PTI.

Further, he will dedicate to the nation key road infrastructure projects, including the upgraded Jhalmala to Sherpar section of NH-930 (37 km) and the Ambikapur-Pathalgaon section of NH-43 (75 km), which have been expanded to two lanes with paved shoulders. Additionally, he will lay the foundation stone for upgrading the Kondagaon-Narayanpur section of NH-130D (47.5 km) to two lanes with paved shoulders. These road projects, with a combined investment exceeding Rs 1,270 crore, are expected to boost regional development, PTI reports.

In the education sector, the Prime Minister will dedicate 130 PM SHRI Schools across 29 districts in Chhattisgarh and launch the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) in Raipur. These schools, part of the PM Schools for Rising India scheme, will offer advanced infrastructure, smart boards, modern laboratories, and libraries. The VSK will facilitate real-time online monitoring and data analysis of government education schemes, as per PTI.

Additionally, Modi will oversee the 'Griha Pravesh' ceremony for three lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) and personally hand over keys to some beneficiaries, reinforcing the government’s commitment to affordable housing for all.

(With inputs from PTI)