Former Cong MLA Bamber Thakur shot at in Bilaspur

Thakur along with his personal security officer were injured in the attack. The attackers fired around 12 rounds of bullets, an eye witness said.

MLA was taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College. PIC/X@1984sunil

Former Congress MLA from Bilaspur Bamber Thakur was shot at by unidentified people at his residence here on Friday, police said.

Thakur suffered a bullet injury on his leg. A manhunt has been launched to catch the culprits who reportedly ran on foot towards the main market, SP Sandeep Dhawal said.

Immediately after the attack, Thakur was referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla while the PSO was rushed to the AIIMS Bilaspur.

