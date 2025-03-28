Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating whether Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Mumbai have any connection to the recent violence in Nagpur, following the detention of Ajijul Rehman near Dadar station

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai Crime Branch probes Bangladeshi link to Nagpur violence x 00:00

The Mumbai Crime Branch has launched an investigation to determine whether there is any connection between a Bangladeshi national arrested in Mumbai and the recent violence in Nagpur, PTI reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PTI, a Bangladeshi national identified as Ajijul Rehman was apprehended near Dadar station on Thursday. Authorities received intelligence suggesting that Rehman had travelled to Mumbai from Pune and had previously resided in Nagpur. Investigators are now examining whether he played any role in the violence that took place in the city.

The Mumbai Crime Branch, in a statement, confirmed the probe, saying: "We will investigate whether there is a connection between Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Mumbai and the Nagpur violence. One Bangladeshi national, Ajijul Rehman, was arrested near Dadar station yesterday. There were inputs that he was coming to Mumbai via Pune and had lived in Nagpur. The investigation has begun to determine whether he had any involvement in the violence."

The unrest in Nagpur, which erupted on March 17, saw incidents of stone-pelting and vehicles being torched following rumours that a holy ‘chadar’ had been set ablaze. As per PTI, law enforcement agencies have taken stringent measures, leading to the detention of over 114 individuals and the registration of thirteen cases related to the violence.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal told ANI, "Action is continuously being taken against those involved in the incident. Thirteen cases have been filed, and more than 114 people have been accused and detained. In some cases, the accused were from outside Nagpur, while others were local residents."

Following the violent clashes, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s anti-encroachment squad demolished illegal structures linked to two of the accused, Yusuf Sheikh and Faheem Khan. This move is part of the administration’s wider crackdown on those involved in the unrest.

The violence stemmed from demands for the removal of Aurangzeb’s grave. According to PTI, tensions escalated after social media rumours alleged that a sacred religious text had been burned during a protest, leading to clashes where police personnel also came under attack.

On March 22, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also serves as the state’s Home Minister, confirmed that 92 individuals had been arrested in connection with the incident. Speaking about the government's response, Fadnavis stated that damages caused during the unrest would be recovered from the rioters.

(With inputs from ANI)