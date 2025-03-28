Mobs went on a rampage in central Nagpur areas on March 17 amid rumours that a 'chadar' with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by VHP and Bajrang Dal for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb

A key accused in the March 17 Nagpur violence has been arrested, a police official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

Akola resident Faizan Khatib, was held on Thursday, he said.

"He had come to Nagpur for Ramzan and had indulged in violence on March 17. He has been remanded in police custody," the official added, according to the PTI.

Mobs went on a rampage in central Nagpur areas on March 17 amid rumours that a 'chadar' with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by VHP and Bajrang Dal for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

More than 110 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence, including key accused Fahim Khan.

Mumbai Crime Branch probes Bangladeshi link to Nagpur violence

The Mumbai Crime Branch has launched an investigation to determine whether there is any connection between a Bangladeshi national arrested in Mumbai and the recent violence in Nagpur, PTI reports.

According to PTI, a Bangladeshi national identified as Ajijul Rehman was apprehended near Dadar station on Thursday. Authorities received intelligence suggesting that Rehman had travelled to Mumbai from Pune and had previously resided in Nagpur. Investigators are now examining whether he played any role in the violence that took place in the city.

The Mumbai Crime Branch, in a statement, confirmed the probe, saying: "We will investigate whether there is a connection between Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Mumbai and the Nagpur violence. One Bangladeshi national, Ajijul Rehman, was arrested near Dadar station yesterday. There were inputs that he was coming to Mumbai via Pune and had lived in Nagpur. The investigation has begun to determine whether he had any involvement in the violence."

The unrest in Nagpur, which erupted on March 17, saw incidents of stone-pelting and vehicles being torched following rumours that a holy ‘chadar’ had been set ablaze.

As per PTI, law enforcement agencies have taken stringent measures, leading to the detention of over 114 individuals and the registration of thirteen cases related to the violence.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal told ANI, "Action is continuously being taken against those involved in the incident. Thirteen cases have been filed, and more than 114 people have been accused and detained. In some cases, the accused were from outside Nagpur, while others were local residents."

(with PTI and ANI inputs)