Mumbai Police bust gang involved in robbery at Andheri ATM, five held; bikes rented by accused seized

Updated on: 28 March,2025 07:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

The suspects had entered an Andheri ATM and sprayed a substance on the victim's face. They then looted Rs 77,000 from him and later fled from the spot, police said

The accused and the two-wheelers used in the crime in police custody on Friday

Mumbai Police on Friday said that it has busted a gang alleged involved in robbery at an Andheri ATM and arrested five people in the matter. The police has also seized two bikes that were rented by the suspects.


According to the police, the DN Nagar police in Andheri west arrested five people for their alleged involvement in a robbery, where they looted a man at an ATM in Andheri West.


The gang had used two two-wheelers which were taken by them on rent and were allegedly for the crime. The two-wheelers has also been seized by the police, an official said.


The suspects had entered an Andheri ATM and sprayed a substance on the victim's face. They then looted Rs 77,000 from him and later fled from the spot, the police said.

After receiving a complaint regarding the matter, a team from DN Nagar police began investigations in the case.

According to police officials, the incident occurred on March 19 at around 9 a.m. when a 45-year-old man visited a bank ATM on JP Road, Andheri East, to deposit money. While he was at the ATM and depositing money into a cash deposit machine, two unidentified men entered, sprayed a substance on his face, snatched his bag containing the cash, and fled. The victim immediately informed the police, and an FIR was registered.

The investigation, led by PSI Sunit Ghadge and the detection team of the DN Nagar police station, involved scanning CCTV footage from the area. The suspects' bike numbers were captured on camera. With the help of the RTO, the police traced the bike owner to Malabar Hill, South Mumbai, and discovered that the accused gang had rented the bikes but failed to return them. The accused were eventually intercepted on the Mumbai-Pune Old Expressway while attempting to flee to Bangalore.

The police successfully recovered the stolen money and the bikes, leading to their arrest.

The accused were identified as Pravin Gopal (25), Shreeram Murgan (24), Ganesh Lokesh (25), Arjun Velu (23), and Aminkumar Illumalai (26), all residents of Bangalore.

The DN Nagar police apprehended the suspects, recovered the stolen cash, and seized the two bikes.

Further investigations in the matter were ongoing, an official said.

