When the RSS took out an RSS procession (path sanchalan) in the area on the eve of the Dussehra festival, people from a minority community shouted slogans that allegedly hurt religious sentiments

Tension erupted in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri city during a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) procession after members of a minority community allegedly shouted slogans, police said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

The police have registered two cases following the incident in the Konkan Nagar area on Friday night, an official from Ratnagiri city police said.

"We have registered two cases based on complaints. Five accused have been identified, and we have issued notices to them. No one has been arrested so far," he said, reported PTI.

He said there was no violence, but several people gathered at the police station late last night and demanded first information reports against persons involved in the incident, reported PTI.

Cases have been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a probe is underway, the official added.

India is portrayed as a threat in Bangladesh: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said India has become stronger and more respected in the world with enhanced credibility in the last few years but sinister conspiracies are testing the country's resolve, reported PTI.

Attempts to disturb and destabilise the country seem to be gaining momentum from all directions, while a narrative is being spread in Bangladesh to portray India as a threat, he said.

Addressing the annual Vijayadasahmi rally of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur, Bhagwat said firmness of personal and national character becomes the foundation of strength for the victory of auspiciousness and righteousness, whether the situation is favourable or not, reported PTI.

"Everyone feels Bharat has become stronger and more respected in the world with enhanced credibility in the last few years. A country becomes great due to the national character of its people. This year is important as RSS steps into its centenary year," he said, reported PTI.

Besides hopes and aspirations, challenges and problems also exist in India, he said.

"We should draw inspiration from personalities like Ahilyabai Holkar, Dayananda Saraswati, Birsa Munda and many more who devoted their lives to the count's welfare, dharma, culture and society," said the RSS chief.

