Important to commemorate historical figures who have contributed to nation: Mohan Bhagwat at Dussehra event

Updated on: 12 October,2024 11:14 AM IST  |  Nagpur
Mohan Bhagwat recalled last year’s tribute to Maharani Durgavati who was the queen of the Gond kingdom of Garha-Katanga and announced that this year's focus was on Ahilyabai Holkar, whose 320th birth anniversary is being observed

Mohan Bhagwat. Pic/X

The annual Dussehra event of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) commenced in Nagpur on Saturday with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat worshipping weapons and addressing the gathering.


This year’s celebrations hold special significance as the RSS entered its 100th year.


In his speech, Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the importance of commemorating historical figures who have contributed to the nation, reported IANS.


He recalled last year’s tribute to Maharani Durgavati who was the queen of the Gond kingdom of Garha-Katanga and announced that this year's focus was on Ahilyabai Holkar, whose 320th birth anniversary is being observed.

"Ahilyabai, a noted ruler, was praised for her strategic governance and efforts to promote religion and culture by constructing temples, ghats, and Dharamshalas across India," said the RSS chief at the Dussehra event, reported IANS.

Mohan Bhagwat also pointed out that 2024 marks the 200th birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, who played a pivotal role in India's resurgence, reported IANS.

"He educated people about true religion, encouraging them to understand their roots and practice righteousness for freedom. His efforts inspired various movements nationwide, underscoring the importance of character in a prosperous nation," said Mohan Bhagwat at the Dussehra event, reported IANS.

The RSS chief further acknowledged the contributions of Sri Anukul Chandra Thakur, a homeopathic doctor and spiritual leader. Mohan Bhagwat said his spiritual movement continues to thrive, and his influence is felt by his followers to this day.

Additionally, Mohan Bhagwat paid tribute to tribal leader Birsa Munda, whose 150th birth anniversary is being observed saying, "We also honour the legacy of Birsa Munda, who dedicated his life to awakening the tribal society against foreign exploitation, marking his 150th birth anniversary this year," reported IANS.

Further mentioning the nation's progress and science the RSS chief remarked, "While discussing progress, the need is to prepare for the future, which, due to technology, will bring various new conveniences. Science has provided numerous benefits so far, making human life materially more comfortable," reported IANS.

"However, we observe that despite this progress, conflicts arise in society due to selfishness and ego. The ongoing conflict with Israel raises concerns about how widespread it will become, who will be affected, and what global crises may arise as a result," he added.

"When considering our own country, we see it progressing in various fields such as technology and education. India is advancing in all these areas, and society's understanding is gradually improving," said Mohan Bhagwat, reported IANS.

In that context he also mentioned the peaceful Assembly elections that took place in Jammu and Kashmir recently, saying that they reflected the progress of the nation.

"For instance, we note that elections in Jammu and Kashmir were conducted peacefully, reflecting this progress. India’s reputation in the world is rising, and yoga is becoming a global trend, not just as a fashion but also as a practice recognised for its principles and benefits," he said, reported IANS.

(With inputs from IANS)

