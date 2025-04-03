Breaking News
Mumbai: How trafficking gang beat security system
Can Mumbai have Japan-style tanks to tackle flooding under rail tracks?
Maharashtra transport department to mandate Marathi public service messages on commercial vehicles
Mumbai weather updates: City to squirm in warm, humid conditions over next 2 days, meteorologists warn
Mumbai: BMC to predict AQI 72 hrs in advance
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > BJPs concern for Muslims would put Jinnah to shame says Uddhav Thackeray on Waqf Amendment Bill

BJP's 'concern' for Muslims would put Jinnah to shame, says Uddhav Thackeray on Waqf Amendment Bill

Updated on: 03 April,2025 02:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Uddhav Thackeray, a former BJP ally, said the BJP has won a third term at the Centre and things are going well, yet it is raking up Hindu-Muslim issues

BJP's 'concern' for Muslims would put Jinnah to shame, says Uddhav Thackeray on Waqf Amendment Bill

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray

Listen to this article
BJP's 'concern' for Muslims would put Jinnah to shame, says Uddhav Thackeray on Waqf Amendment Bill
x
00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said the "concern" shown by the BJP and its allies during the discussion on the Waqf Amendment Bill would put Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah to shame, reported news agency PTI.


His party opposed the BJP's fraudulent stand on the Waqf Amendment Bill and its ploy to take away land and give it to its industrialist friends, he said at a press conference in Mumbai, hours after the bill was passed by the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha passed the Bill with a 288-232 vote after nearly 12 hours of debate.


Uddhav Thackeray, a former BJP ally, said the BJP has won a third term at the Centre and things are going well, yet it is raking up Hindu-Muslim issues, reported PTI.


He dared the saffron party to remove the green colour from its party flag if it disliked Muslims.

Uddhav Thackeray also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have told the country about the impending danger of US tariffs and the steps being taken to mitigate it, reported PTI.

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 after a marathon and heated debate, during which members of the INDIA bloc fiercely opposed the legislation while the BJP and its allies strongly supported it, saying it would bring transparency and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards.

The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 late on Wednesday night, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 members voting against the Bill. 

The House sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation. Speaker Om Birla later announced the division's result.

"Subject to correction, Ayes 288, Noes 232. The majority is in favour of the proposal," he said.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of Waqf properties in India.

It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing Waqf records.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Waqf Bill Waqf Board uddhav thackeray Shiv Sena bharatiya janata party mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK