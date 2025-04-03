Uddhav Thackeray, a former BJP ally, said the BJP has won a third term at the Centre and things are going well, yet it is raking up Hindu-Muslim issues

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray

Listen to this article BJP's 'concern' for Muslims would put Jinnah to shame, says Uddhav Thackeray on Waqf Amendment Bill x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said the "concern" shown by the BJP and its allies during the discussion on the Waqf Amendment Bill would put Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah to shame, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

His party opposed the BJP's fraudulent stand on the Waqf Amendment Bill and its ploy to take away land and give it to its industrialist friends, he said at a press conference in Mumbai, hours after the bill was passed by the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha passed the Bill with a 288-232 vote after nearly 12 hours of debate.

Uddhav Thackeray, a former BJP ally, said the BJP has won a third term at the Centre and things are going well, yet it is raking up Hindu-Muslim issues, reported PTI.

He dared the saffron party to remove the green colour from its party flag if it disliked Muslims.

Uddhav Thackeray also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have told the country about the impending danger of US tariffs and the steps being taken to mitigate it, reported PTI.

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 after a marathon and heated debate, during which members of the INDIA bloc fiercely opposed the legislation while the BJP and its allies strongly supported it, saying it would bring transparency and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards.

The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 late on Wednesday night, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 members voting against the Bill.

The House sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation. Speaker Om Birla later announced the division's result.

"Subject to correction, Ayes 288, Noes 232. The majority is in favour of the proposal," he said.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of Waqf properties in India.

It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing Waqf records.

(With inputs from PTI)