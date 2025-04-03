"Revolutionary bill...": Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on passage of Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

Earlier, the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 after a marathon and heated debate during which members of the INDIA bloc fiercely opposed the legislation while the BJP and its allies strongly supported it

Shrikant Shinde in Lok Sabha

Calling the Waqf Amendment Bill "revolutionary," Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Thursday congratulated the central government for bringing the reformative change, reported news agency ANI.

"A revolutionary bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha today...I congratulate the government for bringing this reformative change...This bill will provide benefits to the poor Muslims. When the discussion on Manipur started, Rahul Gandhi was the first person to leave the house...The public should understand that they just want to do politics," Shrikant Shinde told ANI.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske said AIMIM Chief Asasuddin Owaisi was trying to become the 'messiah' of the Muslims.

"He tore the copy of the bill...The leaders of TMC, SP, Congress, and DMK all did drama to portray themselves as the leader of minorities...The opposition did their job and did everything to mislead the Muslim community," he added.

The bill was passed after amendments made by the opposition members were negative. The House sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation.

Speaker Om Birla later announced the result of the division. "Subject to correction, Ayes 288, Noes 232. The majority is in favour of the proposal," he said.

Earlier, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asasuddin Owaisi attacked the BJP-led Central government over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and unstapled and tore the copy of the bill as a mark to oppose the amendment.

"This Bill is an attack on Muslims. The Modi government has started a war on my freedom. My mosques, my Dargahs, my Madrasas are on target. This government is not revealing the truth. This Bill violates Article 14- Equal Protection. Limitations will be imposed. By doing so, the encroacher will become the owner, and a non -Muslim will administrate the Waqf Board. This Bill also violates Equality For Law," Owaisi said.

The revised bill was brought by the government after incorporating recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee which examined the legislation which was introduced in August last year.

The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995. The Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.

(With inputs from ANI)