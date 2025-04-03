Waqf (Amendment) Bill is weapon aimed at marginalising Muslims: Rahul Gandhi

Along with the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Rijiju also moved the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday opposed the "Waqf (Amendment) Bill and said that it is a "weapon" aimed at marginalising Muslims and usurping their personal laws and property rights.

"The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is a weapon aimed at marginalising Muslims and usurping their personal laws and property rights. This attack on the Constitution by the RSS, BJP and their allies is aimed at Muslims today but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

He further said, "The Congress party strongly opposes this legislation as it attacks the very idea of India and violates Article 25, the Right to Freedom of Religion."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat attacked Rahul Gandhi and said, "I want to remind that if Shyama Prasad Mookherjee was not there, Rahul Gandhi would be standing in a line to seek a permit to start his Yatra in J&K. Never claim that our leaders were not involved in Independence Movement,"

Earlier, Congress leader KC Venugopal alleged that the Waqf Amendment Bill "is a dangerous, divisive law which runs against the tenets of our Constitution"

Participating in the debate on Waqf (Amendment Bill), 2025 in Lok Sabha, he accused the BJP of resorting to divisive politics.

"I expected so many legislations to come during this period. For last several years, farmers have been on the street, they are demanding legal guarantees for MSP. But the Bill is not coming. Youngsters of this country are unemployed and in despair. So, the country expected legislation for drastic change for the youth of the country. But it didn't come...You can see the legislation that has been given priority by this government. This is to have only one agenda - to divide Bharat Mata in the name of religion...," Venugopal said.

Moving the bill for passing in the House, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the bill will not be applicable retrospectively and the Centre is not seeking more powers.

"When our country has the largest Waqf property in the world, why hasn't it been used for the education, medical treatment, skill development, and income generation of poor Muslims? Why has no progress been made in this regard so far?" Rijiju said.

Along with the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Rijiju also moved the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha. The bill was earlier presented in the Lok Sabha in August last year and a Joint Parliamentary Committee, headed by BJP member Jagdambika Pal, examined it.

The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995. The Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.

