The meeting was attended by Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, K Suresh, and several other leaders. The discussion focused on strategizing how to effectively present the Congress Party's stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill

Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with LS MPs about Congress's stance on Waqf Bill. File pic

Rahul Gandhi discusses Congress Party's stance on Waqf Bill with LS MPs

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi held discussions with the party's Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) regarding Congress Party's position on the upcoming Waqf Bill.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said, "This is a matter of faith and it is a matter of practising religion and it is a property donated voluntarily for a religious purpose. The government should be aware of the sensitivities, respect the sensitivities and take people along and not pass the law just because they have a majority in the House and also because they want to send a signal to their core vote bank, which doesn't really understand the nuances of this bill or the background of this waqf land because they think waqf can claim any land. That is not the case...They are likely to get away because they have a majority."

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi staged a protest at Makar Dwar, against the Waqf Amendment Bill, which is scheduled to be presented in Parliament today. . Wearing a black kurta, Pratapgarhi held a placard that read, "Reject Waqf Bill," during the protest.

Congress MP K Suresh said that the INDIA bloc is against the Waqf Amendment Bill and will challenge it in the parliament.

"The entire opposition is against this bill. Our members in the Joint Parliamentary Committee have also decided to oppose this bill. Yesterday, the INDIA bloc leaders unanimously decided to oppose this Waqf amendment bill," K Suresh said.

Congress' Khaleequr Rahman criticised the Union government claiming that the entire process is being done in an unconstitutional manner. Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav reaffirmed his party's opposition to the proposed amendments on Wednesday, calling them as dictatorial and unconstitutional.

"Our party has been opposing this bill from the beginning. The amendments made in the bill are dictatorial and unconstitutional...They are in the majority, and they will get it passed somehow, but we want to have discussions so that the country should know what they are doing," he told ANI. (ANI)

(With ANI inputs)