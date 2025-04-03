Stalin argued that the bill, despite facing widespread opposition, was passed at 2 AM with the support of alliance parties, calling it an 'attack on Indian democracy.'

CM Stalin (above), along with other DMK MLAs, wore black badges during the Assembly session on Thursday. File Pic

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin protests Waqf Amendment Bill, calls it "attack on Indian Democracy"

As a mark of protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill passed by the Lok Sabha, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, along with other DMK MLAs, wore black badges during the Assembly session on Thursday.

Stalin argued that the bill, despite facing widespread opposition, was passed at 2 AM with the support of alliance parties, calling it an 'attack on Indian democracy.'

Addressing the Assembly, CM Stalin said, "On March 27, we have passed a resolution unanimously, except the BJP, in the Tamil Nadu assembly to take back the Waqf board amendment bill, which is against the integrity of the Indian nation and for minorities," reported ANI.

Stalin further added, "Most political parties in India have opposed the bill. It is severely condemnable that this bill was passed in parliament despite much opposition. 232 parliament members voted against it, and 288 members voted in favour of it. It's not normal that, despite its passing, 232 is the highest number. Numbers ( Against )would have increased. This amendment is not just to be opposed but should be fully taken back is our view. That's what we have passed a resolution in the assembly."

"Despite the majority political parties' opposition, with the help of some alliance parties, passing the bill by early morning 2 AM is a blow against Indian Democracy and an act to disturb religious things," Stalin stated while addressing the assembly.

Stalin added, "So considering this, today we wore black badges and came to assembly session. From DMK, we will approach the Supreme Court on this waqf amendment bill."

According to ANI, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi also opposed the timing and intent behind the Waqf (Amendment) Bill that was passed in the Lok Sabha, charging that the legislation was a ruse of the ruling government to divert attention from the US reciprocal tariff announcement.

The Rajya Sabha is set to discuss the Waqf Amendment Bill at 1 PM, with an allocation of eight hours for the debate.

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 after a marathon and heated debate, during which members of the INDIA bloc fiercely opposed the legislation while the BJP and its allies strongly supported it, saying it would bring transparency and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards.

The House worked on the Bill beyond midnight to pass the legislation. While announcing the division's result, speaker Om Birla stated, "Subject to correction, Ayes 288, Noes 232. The majority is in favour of the proposal," reported ANI.

As per ANI, the government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.

(With inputs from ANI)